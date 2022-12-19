State Board of Veterans Affairs Meeting Schedule for Jan. 6

The State Board of Veterans Affairs (SBVA) are scheduled to meet on Jan. 6 at 2 p.m.

It will be proceeded by meetings of the Cemetery Committee (9 a.m.), Legislative Committee (10:45 a.m.), and Home Committee (12 p.m.).

If you wish to attend the SBVA meeting, ADVA headquarters is located in the RSA Union at 100 N. Union Street in Montgomery. The conference room is located in Suite 826. Parking is available on the street around the building.