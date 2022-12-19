Premier Integrator Automated Control Concepts Named in Top 10 List for Inductive Automation Sales of Ignition

Inductive Automation Premier Integrator ACC is ranked among the top ten best-selling Ignition integrators based on direct-to-end-user sales.

NEPTUNE, N.J., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Automated Control Concepts (ACC), an Inductive Automation Premier Integrator and provider of digital transformation solutions and consulting services to life science and manufacturing companies today announced that the company is ranked among the top ten best-selling Ignition integrators by Inductive Automation.

"Inductive Automation is proud to announce that Automated Control Concepts, a Premier-Level Partner, was recognized as a top ten Ignition integrator for 2022 sales," said the Sales and Sales Engineering teams at Inductive Automation. "We sincerely value our relationship with ACC, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth and success in delivering high-value Ignition-based digital transformation solutions."

"We are thrilled to have been recognized for our above-and-beyond efforts to continually serve our customers," said Kevin Hannigan, CEO of Automated Control Concepts. "At ACC, we make it a priority not only to exceed industry benchmarks, but to also foster long-term relationships. As an Inductive Automation Premier Integrator, to be named among the top ten best -selling Ignition integrators only encourages us to continue our commitment to delivering high-quality smart manufacturing and digital transformation services."

Of the 100 companies selected to be recognized as part of the program by Inductive Automation, ACC, a provider of quality manufacturing solutions and technology services, was named among the most successful ten.

As an Inductive Automation Premier Integrator, ACC is eligible to compete for the highest-ranking companies award. To achieve Premier Integrator status, ACC employees successfully completed required training including Core and Gold certification, have demonstrated a high level of competency with multiple successful integrations, and have positive customer reviews of their work.

According to the Inductive Automation Integrator Program, ACC has met several stringent requirements in order to be considered for Premier integrator status. While the list of top ten highest-selling Ignition integrators is based upon purely quantitative measurements, the levels of the integrator program take quality of work and participation within the Ignition community into account. Being granted Premier-level status guarantees a holistic overview of the efforts that ACC has continuously exhibited, both in sales and in relationship building.

About Inductive Automation

Inductive Automation creates industrial software that empowers organizations to swiftly turn great ideas into reality by removing all technological and economic obstacles. By cross-pollinating IT with SCADA technologies, Inductive Automation created Ignition software, the first universal industrial application platform with unlimited potential. Ignition empowers industrial organizations around the world and in virtually every industry, with an outstanding software platform and top-notch support. For more information, visit inductiveautomation.com.

About Automated Control Concepts

Founded in 1983, Automated Control Concepts (ACC) is an Inductive Automation Premier Integrator, Rockwell Automation Gold System Integrator, and leading 'Industry 4.0' solutions provider helping businesses leverage technology and data to optimize manufacturing operational efficiency, quality and compliance. As an independent systems integration firm specializing in process automation and manufacturing intelligence, ACC provides solutions from initial requirements definition and system design through the implementation and commissioning of plant-wide automation and manufacturing execution systems. ACC delivers solutions to manufacturers in a variety of industries, including life sciences, infrastructure, and food & beverage. ACC offers two proprietary software products focused on life sciences – Lab Owl® bioreactor control system and TruTraq® environmental condition monitoring. The OP/Station® division of ACC offers industrial computer workstations designed for NEMA 12/4/4X and hazardous duty environments. For more information, visit ACC's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

