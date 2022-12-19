Counsel for the plaintiffs — Daniel S. Mason of Furth Salem Mason & Li LLP in San Francisco and Quentin L. Kopp, a former San Mateo County Superior Court judge and current of counsel for Mason’s firm — accused the defendants of attaching “odious and unacceptable conditions,” to the taking of the chief justice’s deposition.
You just read:
Retired judges lose motion to compel discovery, set chief justice deposition
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.