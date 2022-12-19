Submit Release
Shortage of judges leads to closure of Lodi courthouse

Case open ... court closed. Just more than half a year after one department of the Lodi branch of the San Joaquin Superior Court was shut down, it was announced on Thursday that the entire branch will be temporarily closed effective March 1, 2023.

Dec 16, 2022

