Case open ... court closed. Just more than half a year after one department of the Lodi branch of the San Joaquin Superior Court was shut down, it was announced on Thursday that the entire branch will be temporarily closed effective March 1, 2023.
Dec 16, 2022
You just read:
Shortage of judges leads to closure of Lodi courthouse
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.