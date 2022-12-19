Matthews Turf Management Offers Lawn Fertilization Services in Augusta GA

/EIN News/ -- Columbia, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia, Georgia -

Matthews Turf Management, a lawn maintenance service provider in Evans, GA, has announced that they are offering lawn fertilization services and other related services to home and business owners in the greater Augusta, GA area. They want to emphasize that lawn fertilization is vital and can have several benefits, such as nutrient replacement, pest control, weed control, and better drainage patterns. Fertilizers contain essential nutrients that are required by grass to grow strong and healthy. And lawn fertilization can offer pest control because well-fertilized lawns tend to result into a healthy ecosystem made up of earthworms, microorganisms, ladybugs, praying mantises, and other living things in the garden that eat pests and undesirable insects.

Matthews Turf Management provides lawn fertilization services to homeowners throughout the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA). The primary benefit of lawn fertilization is that it helps to provide a lush and green grass and it can also help in preventing disease. Grass blades that receive the appropriate nutrients are stronger and are much less prone to disease. And aside from helping the grass resist disease, proper lawn fertilization can also help in making the grass more resistance to pests, whether or not the fertilizer contains insecticides. In addition, there would be less weeds because most of the modern fertilizers carry weed prevention treatments. And even those without weed control can help because healthy grass grow strong and thick and will likely be able to overcome weeds. And finally, the thicker and stronger grass due to lawn fertilization can help in minimizing soil runoff, which means the soil is protected.

There are actually dozens of nutrients and minerals that are needed to ensure lawn health but the three primary nutrients required by the grass are nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. Nitrogen plays an important role in leaf growth and in keeping the lawn green. Phosphorus is essential for flowering and root growth. And potassium can help with water uptake and in helping the grass become more disease resistant. It should be noted, however, that the right amount of fertilizer has to be provided because excessive amounts of fertilizer can have a negative impact on the lawn. This is why it is advisable to allow professionals to take care of lawn fertilization.

Matthew Klein, founder and CEO of Matthews Turf Management, says, “Depending on the time of year and how bad your yard is, we put out either post-emergent products that kill any and all weeds in the yard or pre-emergent products to ensure no new weeds will grow in your yard. Our products when used create a barrier at the root to kill the weeds from the ground up. We then maintain your lawn with our fertilization services.”

They also ensure that the client is informed about the treatments being used in the yard. They send clients texts and alerts to let them know what products they are using for treating their lawn. These informational texts also include advanced notice on when clients can expect them to service your property, billing details, and other relevant info.

Matthews Turf Management is a lawn fertilization and weed control company based in Evans, GA, that provides services to the greater Augusta, GA, area, including Martinez and Grovetown, GA, and Aiken and North Augusta, SC. Founder Matthew Klein says, “We set ourselves apart with our professionalism and client-focused business approach. We’re friendly, good with people, and want to keep you informed. While we apply the lawn maintenance treatments and services, Matthews Turf Management keeps the client updated with the treatments being used in the yard. We send texts and alerts letting you know what products we are using to treat your lawn. Our extensive informational texts also include advanced notice on when to expect us to service your property, billing info and other details.”

Those who are interested in lawn maintenance services, such as lawn fertilization, can check out the Matthews Turf Management website or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm from Monday to Friday; and from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturdays.

