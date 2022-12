Delta 9 Announces Changes to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Stuart Starkey has joined the Company's board of directors effective December 19, 2022. Mr. Starkey's appointment follows the previously announced resignation of Joanne Duhoux-Defehr as a director of the Company.



Over the past 15 years, Mr. Starkey has been an entrepreneur, para-athlete, and non-profit founder. As President of Two Small Men Canada, Mr. Starkey grew a national moving chain to achieve corporate and franchise revenues of $35 Million per year with over 400 employees. As Co-founder of Mighty Moving Mr. Starkey grew a cross-docking and logistics business to service dozens of large chain retailers, with offices across Alberta. He has since successfully exited both Two Small Men Canada and Mighty Moving. During his tenure as a successful entrepreneur, Mr. Starkey realized the importance of businesses giving back to his community. In 2018, Mr. Starkey founded the Community of Big Hearts, a social enterprise with the purpose of getting businesses and people more involved within their communities, by making volunteering simple and engaging.

The appointment of Mr. Starkey as a director of the Company remains subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The Company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DN” and on the OTCQX under the symbol “DLTNF”. For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company’s future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including the Company’s actual financial results being different from its estimates as well as all risk factors set forth in the annual information form of Delta 9 dated March 31, 2022 which has been filed on SEDAR. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.