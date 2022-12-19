Open Spatial Announces Open Source Contributions with OSGeo to Further MapGuide Development & Invest in the Future of Open Source Resources

Open Spatial is excited to partner with OSGeo as a Contributor to their Open Source efforts

Sydney, Australia – 20 December 2022 – Open Spatial, a leader in providing geospatial engineering solutions for managing spatial data from survey through design, construction, and data management, announces that we are partnering with OSGeo as Contributors to their Open Source community.

Having worked in the geospatial community for over two decades and using various Open Source solutions, Open Spatial is well versed in the industry and knows the importance of such mapping solutions. Recognizing that the community supporting this Open Source solution was quite small, Open Spatial has made the commitment to invest in its maintenance and future development.

Within the first few weeks of onboarding with OSGeo as a Contributor, Open Spatial was able to make a substantive fix to MapGuide regarding a collision error in the class collection impacting many users.

Regarding this initial fix, OSGeo admin posted: “Special thanks to Alex Jin from Open Spatial for making this original discovery and identifying the XSL transform rule as the original culprit.”

Regarding the contribution, Johan Nel, Open Spatial’s CTO, stated, “Open Spatial has long recognized that Open Standards are essential in unifying the Spatial industry. Our contribution to OSGeo is the latest in our drive to make data easily accessible across all systems promoting ease of integration within Government and Private Enterprise.”

About Open Spatial

Open Spatial provides geospatial engineering solutions for managing spatial data from survey through design, construction, and data management. Our technologies are based on risk-averse, ubiquitous platforms that bridge the gap between CAD, GIS, BIM, and asset management applications. Utilizing open standards and engineering best practices, we deliver fit-for-purpose solutions with a focus on productivity improvements, definable return on investment and long-term savings.







