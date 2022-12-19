Celebrations to mark 23rd anniversary of the MSAR

MACAU, December 19 - The Government is holding a series of events tomorrow (20 December) enabling the people of Macao to celebrate with the authorities, the 23rd anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR).

At 8am tomorrow, the Government will hold a flag-raising ceremony at Golden Lotus Square. It will be broadcast live by the television service of Teledifusão de Macau (TDM). At 9.30am, a reception will be held at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex.

Also tomorrow, from 9am to 2pm, the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau is to offer to the public a commemorative postmarking service, at a temporary counter at Macao Post’s Senado Square headquarters. Commemorative envelopes to mark the anniversary will also be available for purchase, at 3 patacas each.