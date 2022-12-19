Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,629 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,282 in the last 365 days.

Celebrations to mark 23rd anniversary of the MSAR

MACAU, December 19 - The Government is holding a series of events tomorrow (20 December) enabling the people of Macao to celebrate with the authorities, the 23rd anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR).

At 8am tomorrow, the Government will hold a flag-raising ceremony at Golden Lotus Square. It will be broadcast live by the television service of Teledifusão de Macau (TDM). At 9.30am, a reception will be held at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex.

Also tomorrow, from 9am to 2pm, the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau is to offer to the public a commemorative postmarking service, at a temporary counter at Macao Post’s Senado Square headquarters. Commemorative envelopes to mark the anniversary will also be available for purchase, at 3 patacas each.

You just read:

Celebrations to mark 23rd anniversary of the MSAR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.