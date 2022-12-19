Government announces 2022 Decorations, Medals, and Certificates of Merit

MACAU, December 19 - The Government has today announced the list of Decorations, Medals, and Certificates of Merit awarded for 2022 by the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR). There are 26 recipients, either individuals or organisations, in recognition of respectively, achievement, outstanding contribution, and distinguished service.

The list follows recommendations from the Committee of Nomination of Medals and Honorary Titles.

Decorations of Honour are in the categories: Grand Lotus, Golden Lotus, and Silver Lotus. Such awards are for individuals or entities that have made outstanding contributions locally or outside to the image and reputation of the MSAR, or for those individuals or entities that have made exceptional contributions in any field beneficial to the development of the MSAR.

Decoration of Honour – Golden Lotus

Tung Sin Tong Charitable Society

Decoration of Honour – Silver Lotus

Banco Nacional Ultramarino, S.A.

Tai Fung Bank Ltd.

Macau Red Cross

Lai Kin Hong

There are seven types of Medal of Merit. They are to recognise respectively: those individuals or entities that have had notable or excellent performance in professional service; those that have had notable or excellent performance in the industry and commerce sector, or have made contributions to the development of the sector; and those that have made significant contribution to the promotion and development of the tourism sector.

Medals of Merit also recognise: those that have had notable or excellent performance in the education sector; those that have made active contributions towards the development of the culture and arts sector; those that have made significant contributions to the philanthropy and social service sector; or those that have obtained outstanding rankings in international, regional or national sports events, or that have made notable contributions in the area of sports.

:

Medal of Merit – Professions

Macao Water Supply Company Ltd.

Companhia de Electricidade de Macau - CEM, S.A.

Mo Hui

Medal of Merit – Industry and Commerce

China Taiping Insurance (Macau) Co., Ltd.

Transmac – Transportes Urbanos de Macau, SARL

Humberto Carlos Leitão Rodrigues

Macau Hoteliers & Innkeepers Association

Medal of Merit – Education

Hou Kong Middle School

Lou Lan Heng Monica

Lei Cheok Kin

Confraternity of Macanese Gastronomy (Confraria da Gastronomia Macaense)

Lok Hei

Kuok Keng Man

Chan Nga Lei

Medal of Merit – Philanthropy

Pun Chi Meng

Green-Wave Swimming Club

Medals for Distinguished Service are in the following categories: Medal for Bravery, Medal for Dedication, and Medal for Community Service. They are awarded either to individuals or entities for outstanding performance either in their duties, or in response to a public incident, or in community service.

Medal for Distinguished Service – Medal for Dedication

Information Department of the Government Information Bureau

Financial Infrastructure and Information Technology Department of the Monetary Authority of Macao

Medal for Distinguished Service – Medal for Community Service

Macau Construction Machinery Engineering Association

Certificates of Merit, including Honorific Title – Prestige, and Honorific Title – Merit, commend those who have made a major contribution either to the reputation, development or social progress of the MSAR, and are worthy of respect and recognition in the community.

Chan Pak Ian

Choi Ka Wai

The ceremony to present the Decorations, Medals, and Certificates of Merit to the awardees will be held on 13 January 2023.

The website for Decorations, Medals, and Certificates of Merit (https://www.gov.mo/honours-awards/) goes online for the public today. The website, available in Chinese and Portuguese, has five sections: introduction; categories of Decorations, Medals, and Certificates of Merit; lists of awardee names; presentation ceremonies; and news.

Members of the public, by visiting the website, will be able to gain a better understanding of the relevant by-laws and the categories of Decorations, Medals, and Certificates of Merit. They can also see photographs, and videos of presentation ceremonies from recent years, and lists of names and information on awardees.

The Government hopes the launch of the website will provide members of the public convenient access to information about the Decorations, Medals, and Certificates of Merit, and the individuals and entities over the years that have made significant contributions to the MSAR.