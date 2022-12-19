Governor Hochul Announces Transformational Projects for Tannersville as Part of $10 Million Downtown Revitalization Initiative

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced 11 transformational projects in the Village of Tannersville as part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award. The Awards will leverage the community's rich historic, culture, and natural resources.

"Earning the nickname of the Painted Village in the Sky for its vibrantly colored buildings and pristine natural environment, Tannersville is already a must-visit destination for art and nature lovers," Governor Hochul said. "This strategic investment will not only enhance the town's natural charm and attract more visitors but will also provide current and future local residents with more affordable housing options, retail and commercial opportunities, and improved mobility for pedestrians and cyclists."

Tannersville is a small community of approximately 550 people situated in the Catskills Forest Preserve with convenient access to miles of pristine wilderness within the Catskill Park, which makes the Village a gateway to the great outdoors in Greene County. The Tannersville revitalization is focused on creating new affordable housing, expanding community services, increasing arts and cultural amenities and improving streetscape walkability and connectivity, among others. Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), the Village is rededicating itself to becoming a vibrant four-season recreation and vacation community that is still affordable for local, long-term residents and newcomers.

The investments are part of the Governor's ongoing efforts to revitalize the upstate economy and create more opportunities within the Capital Region. The DRI is led by the Department of State providing technical assistance as each participating community develops a Strategic Investment Plan identifying specific projects with a unique vision for the revitalization of the downtown area.

The specific projects to be funded through the DRI include:

Increase Housing Opportunities

Developing the Spruce Street Affordable Housing Project - DRI Award: $2,500,000

Develop approximately 62 residential units for workforce housing on the site of the former Cold Spring Hotel.

Revitalizing a Mixed-Use Site at 5975 Main Street - DRI Award: $1,360,000

Construct an approximately 12,000-square-foot building to replace the former Spinning Room building, which has been vacant due to structural issues. The new development will include workforce housing and a retail and restaurant space on the ground floor.

Upgrading the Country K Grocery and Renovating Upper Floor Apartments - DRI Award $249,000

Renovate the Country K grocery/pizzeria and allow for the addition of a deli section to occupy the entire ground floor. Renovate upper floor workforce housing apartments, creating additional units.

Enhance the Village's Culture and Arts Scene

Expanding and Upgrading the Orpheum Performing Arts Center - DRI Award: $1,750,000

Upgrade and construct new dance studios and streetscape/accessibility improvements to expand annual performing arts season and educational programs.

Creating the Painted Village Festival Event Grounds - DRI Award $500,000

Upgrade the Colonial Golf Park to prepare the site for a festival, concert, and events ground to fulfill a multi-phase vision that would reintroduce festivals to the Mountaintop region.

Implementing Upgrades at the Mountain Top Library - DRI Award $265,000

Improve library to expand programming capacity: install an outdoor pavilion, create a pop-up art gallery, replace exterior doors and install a new power generator.

Creating a Kaaterskill Trolley Hub and Café - DRI Award $240,000

Create a trolley hub at 15 Railroad Avenue. The trolley hub building will include an indoor seating/waiting area, ticket counter, and restrooms, as well as a small cafe.

Improving the Fromer Market through Increased Parking and Expanded Farm Stand - DRI Award $366,000

Expand the Fromer Market Gardens farm stand/store, including creation of an outdoor gathering space, upgrading equipment, and expansion of the parking area.

Improve Streetscape Walkability and Connectivity

Improving Village Connectivity and Trailhead/Parking Areas - DRI Award: $1,373,000

Implement a multi-component connectivity project to improve walkability and pedestrian safety through the creation of sidewalks and crossings, as well as creation of parking areas that will serve as trailhead sites/public spaces.

Miscellaneous Projects

Creating a Downtown Improvement Fund - DRI Award $600,000

Create a fund to support small businesses and property owners. Funds can be used for interior/exterior renovations, machinery/equipment, and associated soft costs and signage, with specific criteria developed by the Village.

Implementing a Municipal Solar System - DRI Award $497,000

Install solar panels in four locations: Village Hall, lake area pavilion, Gooseberry Creek Park, and new trailhead parking area. This solar system will cover the full municipal power usage.

New York Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguezsaid, "Tannersville is a year-round destination for outdoor enthusiasts and art lovers, and projects like new affordable housing, implementing a municipal solar system, and upgrading the Orpheum Performing Arts Center will empower the village to build upon their reputation as a cultural arts hub and create a community that will flourish for decades to come. Congratulations to the entire Tannersville community."

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "The natural beauty of Tannersville is highlighted in many exciting DRI projects that will create housing, business and recreational opportunities for residents and attractions for visitors. Tannersville is poised to become a four-season destination and an even more dynamic and attractive village to live, work and play."

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, "The Downtown Revitalization Initiative's 11 awards for Tannersville's Painted Village will have a tangible impact on the lives of all who live in downtown and will attract even more tourists by enhancing the village's natural assets and charm. Through strategic investments tailored to meet local needs, Governor Hochul is working to grow our state's towns and cities with new economic opportunities, enhanced streetscapes, and improved access to resources like affordable housing."

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, "Tannersville is a gateway to Catskills, and this DRI investment will help the Village build its reputation as a world-class tourism destination while elevating the quality of life for local families through expanded affordable housing opportunities, access to fresh local food, and a revitalized rural economy centered on the small businesses that power it. This is what rural economic development looks like. I thank Governor Hochul for recognizing the incredible growth opportunities we have in Greene County and for her commitment to supporting small, rural communities like Tannersville."

Assemblymember Chris Tague said, "It is wonderful to hear that our small town Village of Tannersville in the Catskill Forest Preserve is receiving such a large investment. This is historic as it would be difficult for a small rural town to raise this much capital for investment projects, so I am glad to see state leaders step in to help our great rural communities. This project will create numerous jobs and foster more economic diversity right here in Greene County."

Tannersville Mayor, Dr. Lee McGunnigle said, "On behalf of the Village of Tannersville, I am very grateful for all of the hard work and dedication from Governor Hochul and her team. I would like to thank the LPC members and the community for all of their input in this transformative plan. These public and private investments will address the senior and workforce housing crisis while creating a stronger economy with a healthy walkable community and cleaner environment with renewable energy. These projects will have a positive impact for generations."

Downtown Revitalization Initiative

New York State's DRI, a cornerstone of its economic development program, transforms downtown neighborhoods into vibrant centers that offer a high quality of life and are magnets for redevelopment, business, job creation, and economic and housing diversity. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. More information on the DRI is available here.