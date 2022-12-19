Submit Release
New York State Department of State Buffalo Regional Board of Review to Meet Wednesday; December 21st , 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

A meeting of the NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF STATE BUFFALO REGIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday; December 21st , 2022, via videoconference call (WebEx) at the following location:

 

Amherst Town Hall

5583 Main Street

Williamsville, NY 14221

 

WHO:

Buffalo Regional Board of Review

WHAT:

Monthly Meeting of the Board

WHEN:

Wednesday; December 21st , 2022 at 9:00 a.m.
 

The public has the right to attend the meeting at the location noted above or may attend remotely at the link provided below. Please note that one or more members of the Buffalo Regional Board of Review may participate via videoconference from a remote location that is not open to the public pursuant to Public Officers Law §103-a.

When it is time, join the Webex meeting by:

Join from the meeting link

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=mc112790c63b8c3663f3acfb95e1f09e6  

Join by meeting number

Meeting number (access code): 161 614 4466

Meeting password: 2JeNYwuAg32

Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)  
+1-518-549-0500,,1616144466## US (English Menu) 

Join by phone  
+1-518-549-0500 US (English Menu)  

Join from a video system or application
Dial [email protected] 
You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Contact:

Note: For information on logistics, please contact Brian Tollisen at: [email protected] or 518-764-3132. 

