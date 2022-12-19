New York State Department of State Buffalo Regional Board of Review to Meet Wednesday; December 21st , 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

A meeting of the NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF STATE BUFFALO REGIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday; December 21st , 2022, via videoconference call (WebEx) at the following location:

Amherst Town Hall

5583 Main Street

Williamsville, NY 14221

WHO:

Buffalo Regional Board of Review

WHAT:

Monthly Meeting of the Board

WHEN:

Wednesday; December 21st , 2022 at 9:00 a.m.



The public has the right to attend the meeting at the location noted above or may attend remotely at the link provided below. Please note that one or more members of the Buffalo Regional Board of Review may participate via videoconference from a remote location that is not open to the public pursuant to Public Officers Law §103-a.

When it is time, join the Webex meeting by: