Lane Restriction Tomorrow on I-80 EB in Union and Northumberland Counties

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a lane restriction tomorrow on Interstate 80 eastbound in Union and Northumberland Counties, for a bridge inspection.



On Tuesday, December 20, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) bridge inspection crew will be inspecting the bridge that spans the west branch of the Susquehanna River. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted between mile marker 210 (Route 15 interchange) in Union County and mile marker 212 (Interstate 180 interchange) Northumberland County. Work will be completed between the hours of 9:00 AM and 1:00 PM, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

