Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,632 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,253 in the last 365 days.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Superstar Alyssa Edwards Crosses the Pond for “Becoming Alyssa” Tour

Alyssa Edwards in Tel Aviv

Credit: One Night in TLV

Alyssa Edwards launches Becoming Alyssa, European tour.

Alyssa Edwards launches Becoming Alyssa, European tour.

Alyssa Edwards official logo

Alyssa Edwards official logo

Basilica Productions Present a European One-Diva Show

Alyssa’s one-diva show was born in the UK, so we consider this her homecoming. Becoming Alyssa is bigger, bolder and more audacious than ever - perhaps the most powerful performance of her career.”
— Sev Koppe
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hailed as the “sickening queen supreme” by The Times, RuPaul’s Drag Race sensation Alyssa Edwards will cross the pond once again to embark on a 16-city cross-European tour. Entitled Becoming Alyssa, this one-diva show is a non-stop adrenaline spectacle – pulling back the velvet curtain to reveal Alyssa’s most intimate secrets.

Following her sold out, critically acclaimed stint at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s historic West End in 2021, Edwards toured the sold-out show in 56 cities across the United States and Canada. She will now return to where it all began for an expanded, reimagined extravaganza launching May 2023.

“Europe has been eagerly awaiting her return,” said show producer and Basilica Productions co-founder Sev Koppe. “Alyssa’s one-diva show was born in the UK, so we consider this her homecoming. Becoming Alyssa is bigger, bolder and more audacious than ever - perhaps the most powerful performance of her career.”

Two years in the making, this dynamite spectacle is an emotional journey charged with the epic dance routines and musical numbers that her fans have grown to expect and admire.

Slated as a “love letter from Alyssa,” the 90-minute show chronicles the untold stories of Becoming Alyssa and her uncanny road to fame: from a young gay boy with big dreams to the bright lights of Hollywood, this show packs in every adventure spanning across her quarter-century career.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.thealyssaedwards.com.

ABOUT ALYSSA EDWARDS
Justin Dwayne Lee Johnson, known by his stage name Alyssa Edwards, is an American entertainer, choreographer and television personality having appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5, RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 2, America’s Got Talent and his notable Netflix docuseries, Dancing Queen. With personal appearances and tours spanning the globe, Johnson balances his time between international bookings and teaching at his award-winning dance studio, Beyond Belief Dance Company.

Waylon Tate
J. Waylon & Associates
+1 2147633910
email us here

You just read:

RuPaul’s Drag Race Superstar Alyssa Edwards Crosses the Pond for “Becoming Alyssa” Tour

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.