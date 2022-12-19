MansMark Records Founder Ayo Manuel Announces Initiatives to Promote Harmony and Kindness

In the aftermath of a wave of divisive and damaging rhetoric, Prince Ayo Manuel is advocating for peace and helping people find their inner royalty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prince Ayo Manuel Ajisebutu – the founder of MansMark Records in Los Angeles – is proud to broadcast a message of love, hope, and resistance to negativity in today’s news cycle through A.Y.ZERO, an apparel brand that reminds its community to “Behave Royally”.

Ayo’s mission is founded on the belief we are all one tribe of people and that all people on this planet are kings and queens: descendants of royalty.

“Royalty means to treat others with kindness and love. No matter a person’s ethnicity, religion, culture, or gender, they will always be worthy of love and respect,” commented Ayo. “Though we may not all have riches or jewels, we can possess gold in our hearts by treating everyone around us with love and respect. That is a treasure that means so much more in our relatively short lives.”

The brand’s logo is emblematic of this core value: a regal lioness stretching as she roars to her children to roam this world freely, yet humbly. A second image is hidden in the negative space of the silhouette: a wise woman looking inside herself that represents the true power that comes from within. Together, the two combine a new symbol of royalty.

On reflecting upon recent comments and actions by the artist Ye formerly known Kanye West and basketball player Kyrie Irving which received backlash for their antisemitism, Ayo was reminded how truly divided the world is, and the importance of his work.

“So many people today are being displaced around the world due to divisive ideologies,” said Ayo. “I strongly believe that we all need to do our part to promote love, peace, and safety, which is why A.Y.ZERO will donate 20% of profits to organizations that support refugees as they rebuild their homes and their lives – I urge everyone to join us in contributing whatever they can, especially for the most vulnerable amongst us.”

“Everyone needs a castle in their lives – somewhere they truly feel safe and at peace, let’s make the world a happy place together” added Ayo.

To learn more about the mission and products offered by A.Y.ZERO, visit www.ayzero.com.

About MansMark Records

MansMark Records is the home of the last official studio recordings of Babatunde Olatunji, the Nigerian drummer and recording artist who won a Grammy Award in 1992 for his participation on Mickey Hart's Planet Drum Project.

Prince Ayo Manuel Ajisebutu, founder of MansMark Records, is committed to upholding Olatunji's legacy by associating his work with music and projects that promote love, peace, and the elevation of humanity.

To learn more about MansMark Records, click here.

