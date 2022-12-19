Leading content creator Riccardo Zagara makes global headway through his social media services, collaborations, and food content.

A big name on the social media scene, Riccardo Zagara, better known as Rickzagor, has been working on various social platforms for years, around celebrities and tons of influencers. He makes a full-time living off of social media, working under other people, creating eye-catching viral content that has amassed millions of views, while also doing the management and marketing for some.

Riccardo Zagara, known for his Instagram handle @Rickzagor, continues to make waves in the global scene through his social media services & collaborations, and food content, in which he displays his interest and passion in gourmet food.

The leading content creator, who has been providing social media services in Los Angeles for six years now, has worked with people in FaZe Clan, a gaming esports team, for years. He has performed videography and management and worked with FaZe Kay, FaZe Jarvis, Sommer Ray, and Nuke Squad.

Among the personalities Rickzagor has worked with are @frazierkay, @jarviss, @daviddobrik, @kaansanity, @andysproket_ @drivela_, @audiocityusa, @viilanteusa, and @calibermotorleasing. Rick shot, edited, appeared on, and worked on videos for others that amassed millions of views, especially for FrazierKay.

FaZe Jarvis has become popular on YouTube for his content that heavily focuses on gaming. The Twitch streamer and a member of FaZe Clan had also become a household name and gained attraction on his brother’s channel. In one of his collaborations with Rick, his content on spending 50 hours in Fortnite, an online video game developed by Epic Games, earned a whopping 700,000+ video streams as of December 2022. The post had gained more than 1,000 positive comments, making FaZe Jarvis one of the most talked about gamers when the content was uploaded in August this year.

Another video upload, this time attracting over two million views, shows FaZe Jarvis going into prison for 24 hours. In this video, that Rick contributed to, FaZeKay called on his followers to cop the new Omg Bro-top-rated Merch, in order to free his little brother.

Rick has also been a content creator with Drive LA, one of Los Angeles' biggest exotic rental agencies. As head of content creation, video, photography, and management, Rick collaborated with creators like David Dobrik, Harry Jowsey, and Daniel Mac. During his stint at Drive LA, he produced content and videos that reached millions of views.

Rickzagor also manages social media accounts for AudioCityUSA, one of the largest wheel distributors in the United States, as well as Viilante, an aftermarket steering wheel company, and Caliber Motor Leasing, a major auto brokerage in Burbank, CA. He runs RickzagorVisuals on the side, performing the photography, videography, and social media management/marketing for accounts, and has managed to turn it into a profession.

Recently, Rick has started doing food content on his own in hopes of becoming a very well-known food & lifestyle blogger in Los Angles. Through food content, he is able to interlink his gourmet interest in food, blogging, as well as food photography.

Those who want to collaborate with Rick may send a direct message right away to get started. Others who wish to learn more about Riccardo Zagara may follow his Instagram page at Instagram.com/rickzagor and other social channels for more information.

Rick is currently taking new clients for social media management & content creation. Clients may reach out to him via Instagram DM if their business is in need of a serious content creator or marketing content producer.

