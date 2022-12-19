The Worldwide Vegan Food Industry is Expected to Reach $91.9 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vegan Food: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the vegan food market, including market estimations and trends through 2027. Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative products and technologies, market dynamics and regional opportunities are discussed in detail.

The report examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players. The patent analysis focuses on technological trends in recent years in regions such as the U.S., Europe and Japan. The report presents a market analysis and estimates the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of various vegan food markets.

This report segments the global market by these geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. For market estimates, data is provided for 2021 (which serves as the base year) and 2022, and it is forecast through year-end 2027.

The report also discusses the major players across each regional vegan food market. In addition, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global vegan food market and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a particular focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market.

Report Includes

111 data tables and 40 additional tables

Insight into the global markets for vegan food

Analyses of the global and regional market trends, with historic market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the upcoming market potential for vegan food, growth driving factors, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the vegan food market with analyses and global market forecasts through 2027

Evaluation and forecast the market size for vegan food, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, packaging, distribution/sales channel, and region

In-depth information on key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

Key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures as well as other strategic alliances in the global market for vegan food

Market share analysis of the key market participants, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, and competitive landscape

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Motif, Planted Foods, Simple Feast and Kite Hill.

Consumer demand is driving demand for vegan food items, which is driving up demand for producers of plant-based goods. Consumer interest in vegan food is fueled by several factors, including expanding research into the health advantages of plant-based diets, rising support from medical professionals and expanded media coverage of these advantages.

A decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) favouring health claims about plant-based protein products and the growing availability of vegan food products in mainstream supermarkets as more mainstream processors enter this market are two more important factors driving growth. Pea-based vegan meat also has a sizable market share. The peais an excellent source of plant-based meat due to its reasonable price, versatility and nutritional profile,as well as its widespread availability and applicability.

New developments in the vegan sector emerge every year, paving the way for a global transition to a much more just, safe and sustainable food system. The vegan industry experienced its most active growth in 2021, and many signs point to this as the beginning of a race for new vegan products on a global scale.

Customers can lessen the adverse effects of the food system on the environment, reduce the risk of zoonotic disease and antibiotic resistance, and feed more people with fewer resources by producing meat from plants, fermentation or cultivation of actual animal cells.

Additionally, by adopting a vegan food diet, consumers can help minimize air and water pollution, slow biodiversity loss and protect the oceans. Vegan diets are the future of the food industry, just as renewable energy sources are the future of the energy industry. As the international community works to reduce climate risks, vegan foods represent a vast opportunity to help humans achieve net-zero emissions, however, more funding and open-access R&D are required.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

2.1 Investments in the Market

2.2 Vegan Food Technology Development

2.3 Vegan Product Category Expansion

2.4 Vegan Food Price Parity

2.5 Government and Regulation

Chapter 3 Industry Overview

3.1 Technological Advancements in the Vegan Food Market

3.1.1 Extrusion Technology

3.1.2 Shear-Cell Technology

3.1.3 3D Printing

3.2 Scaling End-Product Manufacturing to Meet Demand

3.3 Developments in Vegan Food Ingredients, Processing and Production

3.3.1 Seeds and Crops for Vegan Food Products

3.3.2 Intermediate Ingredient Processing

3.3.3 End-Product Manufacturing

3.4 Vegan Food Ingredients Innovation

3.4.1 Alternative Protein Sources

3.4.2 Innovations in Protein Ingredients

3.4.3 Finished Vegan Food Product Development

3.5 Next-Generation Vegan Hybrid Products

3.6 Climate and Vegan Food Supply Chains

3.7 Government and Regulation

3.7.1 FDA Updates

3.8 Recent Product Approvals

Chapter 4 Market Overview and Trends

4.1 Vegan Food Market Dynamics

4.1.1 Market Drivers

4.1.2 Market Restraints

4.1.3 Opportunities in the Global Market

Chapter 5 Global Market Analysis

5.1 Vegan Food Market Overview

Chapter 6 Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

6.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Vegan Food Market

6.1.1 Ingredient Shortages and Supply Chain Disruptions

6.1.2 Comparing Plant-Based Meat and Conventional Meat Performance

Chapter 7 Global Market by Category

7.1 Plant-Based Meat

7.2 Plant-Based Milk

7.3 Plant-Based Dairy Products

7.4 Plant-Based Meals

7.5 Plant-Based Condiments and Dressings

7.6 Plant-Based Eggs

7.7 Other Vegan Foods

7.7.1 Plant-Based Snacks and Baked Goods

Chapter 8 Global Market for Plant-Based Milk

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Almond Milk

8.3 Soy Milk

8.4 Blended Milk

8.5 Coconut Milk

8.6 Other Plant-Based Milk Products

8.6.1 Peanut Milk

8.6.2 Oat Milk

Chapter 9 Global Market for Plant-Based Meat

9.1 What is Plant-Based Meat?

9.2 Sources of Plant-Based Meat

9.2.1 Soy-Based Meat

9.2.2 Wheat-Based Meat

9.2.3 Pea-Based Meat

9.3 Market Trends

9.3.1 Plant-Based Meat That is Intended be Indistinguishable from Their Animal-Based Equivalents

9.3.2 So-Called Meat Analog

9.3.3 Meat Extenders

9.4 Product Launches

9.5 Taste and Price of Plant-Based Meat

9.6 Plant-Based Burger Patties

9.7 Plant-Based Sausages

9.8 Plant-Based Strips and Nuggets

9.9 Plant-Based Patties, Slices, Fillets, Cutlets, Slides, Fingers and Crumbles

Chapter 10 Global Market for Plant-Based Dairy

10.1 Ice Cream and Frozen Novelties

10.2 Creamer

10.3 Yogurt

10.3.1 Soy Yogurt

10.3.2 Almond Yogurt

10.3.3 Oat Yogurt

10.3.4 Cashew Yogurt

10.3.5 Hemp Yogurt

10.3.6 Pea Protein Yogurt

10.3.7 Coconut Yogurt

10.4 Butter

10.5 Cheese

10.6 Other Plant-Based Dairy Products

10.6.1 Plant-Based RTD

10.6.2 Plant-Based Spreads

Chapter 11 Global Market by Distribution Channel

11.1 Overview

11.2 Health Food Stores

11.3 Specialty Gourmet

11.4 Conventional Multi Outlet Channel (MULO)

Chapter 12 North American Market for Vegan Food

Chapter 13 European Market for Vegan Food

Chapter 14 Asia-Pacific Market for Vegan Food

Chapter 15 Latin American Market for Vegan Food

Chapter 16 Middle Eastern & African Market for Vegan Food

Chapter 17 Investments in the Vegan Food Market

17.1 Overview

17.2 Funding Vegan Foods as a Climate Solution

17.2.1 Deal Types and Key Funding Rounds

Chapter 18 Competitive Landscape

18.1 Large Food Companies

18.2 Animal-Based Meat Companies

18.3 Animal-Based Seafood Companies

18.4 Private-Label Launches and Expansions by Retailers

18.5 Food Service Growth, Partnerships and Expansion

18.6 Co-branding in Food Service

18.7 Plant-Based Meat Works toward Price Parity

Chapter 19 Company Profiles

Allplants

Anuvia Plant Nutrients

Atlast Food

Beyond Meat Inc.

Daring Foods

Eat Just Inc.

Future Farm LLC

Gathered Foods

Good Catch

Green Monday Holdings

Impossible Foods Inc.

Kite Hill

Livekindly Co. Inc.

Meati Foods Inc.

Motif

Miyoko's Kitchen

Nature's Fynd

Planted Foods

Puris Foods

Simple Feast

V2Food

Chapter 20 Vegan Food Product Launches

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8hkazt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets