LILY + MIEL Launches Bid To Meet Demand For Safe, Natural, Inclusive Skincare Goods

Beverly Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2022) - Innovative skincare company LILY + MIEL is launching an educational campaign on their affordable, iconic skincare goods. These products cater to all skin types, are free of concerning chemicals, and minimize their impact on the environment.

The campaign, provided through a regularly-updated free series of blog posts on LILY + MIEL's website, shows consumers how the company only offers serums, toners, oils, and other skincare products that embrace natural ingredients and don't contain chemicals known or believed to harm human health.

The team at LILY + MIEL strives to develop products with non-harmful, clean ingredients - products that are produced with superior scents and textures, provide a luxurious and elegant feel, and flaunt prices below the competition. One recent blog post details how LILY + MIEL adheres to "Clean at Sephora" - a list developed by the beauty giant Sephora to identify products free from a host of problematic substances.

"Some of the worrisome chemicals in everyday skincare products are ones many people know about, like lead, formaldehyde, and tar," says LILY + MIEL owner Rachelle Carson. "Others have indecipherable names you might not even look at when making a purchase. That's where we step in, ensuring people are only offered products we know are safe to use."

These natural products are no less effective than their chemical counterparts, including some famously-effective powerhouses like manuka honey and blue tansy flower oil, among others.

Presented with high-end packaging and boasting a growing list of five-star customer reviews, these products are often particularly complimented for their enjoyable scents - even without the use of concerning fragrances.

"We provide skincare products that don't compromise the integrity of your skin and are easy on the wallet," says Carson. "We spent a lot of time developing formulations that are not only effective but safe and naturally-driven, full of vitamins and minerals, nut and flower extracts."

LILY + MIEL currently offers three facial serums, one face oil, two masks, one cleanser, one makeup remover, one facial toner spray, and two facial contouring tools. This glowing list is the result of almost two years' worth of Carson's hard work and research, resulting in products safe from potentially-harmful chemicals and packed full of safe and efficient ingredients.

The products respond to increasing calls from consumers for skincare products with ingredients they can trust. To support the most people possible, LILY + MIEL ensures what it offers can be used by all people and skin types. For those concerned about the use of plastic, LILY + MIEL relies exclusively on glass and recyclable materials.

"Customers today are more aware of what they consume and are interested in using natural ingredients that are also kind to the planet," says Carson. "LILY + MIEL will always be gentle for your skin and gentle for the environment."

