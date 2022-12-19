Canada invests in active transportation in British Columbia's Lower Mainland

MISSION, BC, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South, announced a federal investment of over $1.6 million to support two active transportation projects in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia.

The City of Mission is receiving funding to construct 1.6 km of active transportation infrastructure on the 7th Avenue Greenway, including a protected two-way bike lane, floating bus stops and additional landscaping. These improvements will promote safety for all road users and improve access to parks, schools, and other important destinations in the community.

Funding is also going towards the design, development, and installation of information kiosks along the City of Chilliwack's Vedder Greenway to offer reference points to users of the bike network along the Vedder River. This project, titled Experience the Fraser Multi Use Pathway, will be led by Tourism Chilliwack in concert with Indigenous partners and will offer users inclusive and historical perspectives on the region and its waterways.

The funding announced today supports Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by expanding networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges, in addition to supporting active transportation planning and stakeholder engagement activities.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Accessible active transportation options are key to healthy, green, and inclusive communities. The Government of Canada is proud to be supporting these essential community projects. The projects announced today will provide safe and inclusive routes for residents of Southwestern British Columbia, and encourage people to stay active."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"More than ever, people need options for active mobility. The 7th Avenue Greenway will offer a clean, healthy, and affordable way for Mission to move. These funds help us to modernize a major uptown corridor without a local funding burden, so we are very thankful to receive such significant federal support."

Paul Horn, Mayor of the City of Mission

"We are honoured to be one of the recipients of the Federal Active Transportation funding. This funding will advance the shared long term vision for the community, and will help to continue to create an immersive cultural experience for residents and visitors to Chilliwack. We look forward to working with community partners and the local First Nations so we can bring this shared vision to life."

Brian Minter, Chair of Tourism Chilliwack

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $1,608,960 for these projects through the Active Transportation Fund.

is investing for these projects through the Active Transportation Fund. The City of Mission will receive $1,431,480 for the 7 th Avenue Greenway project, and Tourism Chilliwack will receive $177,480 for the Experience the Fraser Multi Use Pathway project.

will receive for the 7 Avenue Greenway project, and Tourism Chilliwack will receive for the Experience the Fraser Multi Use Pathway project. Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes and cross-country skis and more.

The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's first National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of first National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients for the Active Transportation Fund. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances.

The Active Transportation Fund's first general application intake closed on March 31, 2022 . Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis.

. Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and/or environmental assessments, as well as the signing of the contribution agreements.

