Global Baby Safety Gadgets Market Report 2022 to 2028: Size, Share and Industry Trends Analysis

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Baby Safety Gadgets Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Price Range, By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channel), By Product Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Baby Safety Gadgets Market size is expected to reach $4.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

The device used for protecting infants from drowning, death, and harm is known as baby safety gadgets. Babies and their parents can now communicate in real-time due to gadgets like baby monitors that have been made possible by technological advances. Players gradually use the online retail network to boost their visibility and maintain competition.

The government is implementing new regulations and safety requirements as a result of an increase in the incidence of child fatalities. Launches of new, cutting-edge items are accelerating market expansion and encouraging consumers to buy baby safety devices. The market is expanding as a result of the availability of a broad range of products to satisfy particular needs linked to baby weight and age requirements as well as the rising popularity of the internet channel.

Due to its advantages in offering a thorough description of the goods, the online channel has given merchants an alternative to the conventional brick-and-mortar store. Hello Baby video monitor, SimCam smart AI baby monitor & toddler cam, and the R542 smart car seat is a few examples of baby safety technology. To capitalize on the market opportunity for baby safety devices, various manufacturers are entering the market with a variety of products.

Additionally, there are prospects in this market for novel safety devices and customized infant safety devices, which are projected to increase demand for baby safety devices. Baby safety devices are quickly becoming a necessity for a child's and toddler's healthy lifestyle. Then, whether it be for interior safety, outdoor safety, or to stop any accident from happening.

A few of the technology options, such as video monitors, have made it unnecessary for parents to watch their children in person while also giving parents additional peace of mind when they are away. Some infant safety devices feature implants like GPS tracking chips that have made it easier for new parents to monitor their children's whereabouts.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The infant safety gadget supply chain has expanded significantly as a result of e-commerce, which enables businesses to sell a wide range of goods and meet customer demands. To stop the spread of coronavirus diseases, customers have also started to switch to online shopping, hesitate, and avoid making in-store purchases. The limitations, however, are preventing it from growing and acting as a barrier to achieving the growth value. Customers are discouraged from buying safety accessories due to the rising costs of safety equipment.

Market Growth Factors

The Busy Life Schedule Has Caused A Change In Lifestyle

Consumers are beginning to think more and more about children's safety due to fast-paced, ever-changing lifestyle and rising level of living. This has directly influenced buyers to spend more money on infant safety equipment that ensures the highest level of kid security. In addition to this, modern parenting has become much simpler due to baby safety gear.

This has pushed individuals to adopt new technologies and products, giving players more room to maneuver. In addition to this, the baby gadgets market is anticipated to expand in other regions as a result of various road and safety regulations around the world mandating the use of child safety seats and seatbelts.

Increasing Parent's Available Resources For Their Baby

Disposable income is the term that most nearly resembles the idea of income as it is often understood in economics. Disposable income is defined as income that is available to households, including wages and salaries, income from unincorporated enterprises and self-employment, income from pensions and other social benefits, and income from investments. As disposable income rises, households have more money to either save or spend, which ultimately leads to an increase in consumption.

Market Restraining Factors

Disadvantages And Bulkiness Of The Baby Seats

The size or bulkiness of a baby car seat stroller could be one of its drawbacks. It could be a headache for parents to store the large stroller when they already have to cope with the extra luggage including the baby's diapers and feeding bottles. Many parents also opt to buy their child's infant car seat and baby stroller separately rather than combining the two. Simply strap the infant car seat into the stroller in the same manner as a baby car seat stroller. When parents travel or leave the house, the baby car seat is what counts most in terms of safety.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market composition & scenarios

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Global Baby Safety Gadgets Market by Price Range

3.1 Global Economical Market by Region

3.2 Global Premium Market by Region

Chapter 4. Global Baby Safety Gadgets Market by Distribution Channel

4.1 Global Hypermarket/Supermarket Market by Region

4.2 Global Specialty Stores Market by Region

4.3 Global Online Sales Channel Market by Region

4.4 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Baby Safety Gadgets Market by Product Type

5.1 Global Baby Monitor Market by Region

5.2 Global Pool Alarm Market by Region

5.3 Global Smoke & Carbon Detector Market by Region

5.4 Global Smart Baby Car Seat Market by Region

5.5 Global Smart Baby Stroller Market by Region

5.6 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Baby Safety Gadgets Market by Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Newell Brands, Inc. (Baby Jogger, LLC)

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.1.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations and Acquisitions:

7.2 Owlet, Inc.

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Regional Analysis

7.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.3 Dorel Industries, Inc.

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.3.4 Research & Development Expense

7.4 Summer Infant, Inc. (Kids2, Inc.)

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Analysis

7.4.3 Regional Analysis

7.5 BRITAX Romer GmbH

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.5.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.6 Baby Trend, Inc.

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.7 Munchkin, Inc.

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.8 Cosatto Limited

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.9 Artsana Group(Chicco)

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.10. Nanit

7.10.1 Company Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7xdvpc?

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets