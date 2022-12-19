Exterior Wall Systems Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 206.0 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Exterior Wall Systems Market is valued at $ 138.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of $ 206.0 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.9% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



One of the most significant economic areas is the exterior wall systems business, and consistent expansion is projected going forward. Despite the industry's turmoil, numerous things could affect its development or demise. This study assesses both the current trends and the anticipated future changes to provide a full insight of the sector. Additionally, it provides details on the significant industry players and their expansion strategies.

The report provides a thorough analysis of international producers and suppliers and their current situation and future prospects. It also details the global drivers of the demand for exterior wall systems, including rising investment requirements, developing technology, and new laws.

Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some of the key factors anticipated accelerating the exterior wall systems market growth over the forecast period. Increased use of dry building methods in place of wet procedures is a primary driver fueling the rise in the global market for exterior wall systems. Other significant factors propelling market expansion include the rising demand for green buildings, increased urbanization, and the expanding requirement for effective thermal management of buildings.

We forecast that the commercial category in exterior wall systems market sales will account for more than 50% of total sales by 2028because networks are becoming more standardized, there are more green and energy-efficient buildings, and these systems have superior qualities, including durability, water power durability, and simplicity of maintenance.

Market Dynamics

Growing inclination of consumer preferences towards energy-saving construction to boost market growth

The market for exterior wall systems is anticipated to grow due to consumers' growing preference for energy-efficient building materials and the increasing use of materials with higher R-values. However, the government's shifting emphasis on creating green infrastructure in the area will further support this growth.

Growing technology advancement to drive the market growth

Technical and inventive improvements across numerous industries, including raw material producers, are expected to drive the worldwide external wall system market. Some primary drivers for the outside wall system market are innovative material technology breakthroughs and building facade systems' high efficiency.

Top Players in the Global Exterior Wall Systems Market

ETEX GROUP

SCG

ALCOA CORPORATION

3A COMPOSITES

AVIENT CORPORATION

LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION

NICHIHA CORPORATION

CSR LIMITED

CRH

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS

KRONOSPAN LIMITED

SHERA

DRYVIT SYSTEMS INC.

STADUR PRODUKTIONS GMBH & CO.KG

TRUSUS

ELEMENTIA

TORAY INDUSTRIES

BORAL LIMITED

ARCELORMITTAL

NUCOR

UNIVERSAL CEMENT CORPORATION

VINH TUONG INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION

TERRACO GROUP

METECENO GROUP

RIEDER GROUP



Top Trends in Global Exterior Wall Systems Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the exterior wall systems industry is the rise in the demand for green buildings. People nowadays are responsible for keeping their surroundings clean and wish to be environmentally friendly. As a result, they desire green buildings that are ecologically benign and ideal organizations throughout their existence.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the exterior wall systems industry is the people's desire to create an environment free from pollutants. This generated a trend of building with eco-friendly goods which can be recycled and save energy. Individuals are becoming more interested in the market for exterior wall systems to utilize the items that will protect their environment.

Top Report Findings

Based on type, most of the exterior wall systems market's revenue is controlled by the curtain wall. Factors like the focused construction period are credited for the rising demand for curtain walls. They provide a shorter time frame for the fabrication process.

Based on end users, most of the exterior wall systems market's revenue is controlled by the commercial category. An increase in standardization in the architectural and infrastructure industries, as well as in the number of green buildings and energy-efficient structures, are likely to drive demand for this market.

Based on support, most of the exterior wall systems market's revenue is controlled by the glass category. Glass is a common architectural element in the building industry. Large glass spans can be seen in many commercial and residential structures. Additionally, glass is naturally brittle, making it susceptible to breaking, especially when external pressures produce deformations and the glass cannot withstand them.

Based on support wall, most of the exterior wall systems market's revenue is controlled by the concrete category. Since concrete walls are load-bearing, the growth of this market can be primarily linked to the rising demand for exterior wall systems.

Top 10 Players Generates More Than 45% of the Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Revenue

The report also found that the largest players in the exterior wall systems market are technology providers such as ETEX GROUP, SCG, ALCOA CORPORATION, 3A COMPOSITES, AVIENT CORPORATION, and LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION. These companies are expected to benefit from increased demand for their products and services and growing investments in new products. Other major players include ETEX GROUP, SCG, ALCOA CORPORATION, 3A COMPOSITES, AVIENT CORPORATION,LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION, NICHIHA CORPORATION, SHERA, DRYVIT SYSTEMS INC., STADUR PRODUKTIONS GMBH & CO., KGTRUSUS,ELEMENTIA,TORAY INDUSTRIES, BORAL LIMITED, ARCELORMITTAL, NUCOR, UNIVERSAL CEMENT CORPORATION, VINH TUONG INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION, TERRACO GROUP, METECENO GROUP and RIEDER GROUP.As per latest report published by Vantage Market Research, top 10 companies are responsible for generating more than 45% revenue of the market.

Glass Panel Category in Exterior Wall Systems Market to Generate Over 30% Revenue

Exterior wall systems are an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for exterior wall systems to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on the material, the exterior wall systems market is divided into glass panel, ceramic tile, vinyl, metal panel, brick &stone, fiber cement, gypsum/plasterboard, EIFS, wood, fiberglass panel, HPL, GRC and others.

During the forecast period, the market for ground support equipment is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the glass panel category because of their capacity to provide both aesthetic appeal and outstanding performance The implementation of a new legislation, such as the EU's proposed plan to transition from almost zero-energy to zero-emission buildings by 2030, encourages the usage of glass panels and the introduction of smart glass.

On the other hand, the ceramic tile category is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. Energy-saving laws are encouraging the expansion of the industry. Ceramic tiles are popular because of their utility as well as their aesthetic and visual appeal.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on Exterior Wall Systems Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Segmentation

By Type

Ventilated (Pre Installation and Post Installation)

Non-Ventilated (Pre Installation and Post Installation)

Curtain Wall (Pre Installation and Post Installation)



By End-Use Industry

Commercial

Industrial

Residential



By Material

Glass Panel

Ceramic Tile

Vinyl

Metal Panel

Brick & Stone

Fiber Cement

Gypsum/Plasterboard

EIFS

Wood

Fiberglass Panel

HPL

GRC

Others include magnesium oxide boards and cement board



On the basis of supporting wall

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific dominates the exterior wall market, and the trend will continue over the upcoming years. They account for a significant portion of the market's expansion for exterior wall systems. It is a result of outside investment in this area. They significantly alter the growth of both residential and non-residential buildings.



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 138.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 206.0 Billion CAGR 6.9% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

