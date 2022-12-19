Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,628 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,277 in the last 365 days.

Nova Scotia Province to Partner with CAPABLE National Center to Implement CAPABLE Program to Care for Seniors

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian province of Nova Scotia will soon be partnering with the CAPABLE National Center to implement the Community Aging in Place, Advancing Better Living for Elders (CAPABLE) program, a program developed by Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON). 

 CAPALBE partners a nurse, occupational therapist and handyperson to help older people live more independently, such as by making changes to their home. To implement the CAPABLE program, three teams will be trained and supported to serve approximately 300 clients in 2023.

 "Our seniors deserve the peace of mind of knowing the right care will be there for them when they need it," said Barbara Adams, Minister of Seniors and Long-term Care. "We're committed to providing strategic investments to help our partners deliver that care across the province now and for years to come."

 Care Synergy, as the CAPABLE National Center is expanding on the work that JHSON has done to scale CAPABLE by educating community organizations on the benefits of becoming a licensed provider and offering CAPABLE in their markets.  Care Synergy supports these providers through the implementation and training process, and as they serve clients.

 Given research showing a reduction of healthcare costs, CAPABLE is poised to support Accountable Care Organizations, Medicare Advantage programs and other healthcare environments seeking quality services with reduced spending for the aging population who wants to remain in their place of residence.

 “We are very excited to have Nova Scotia implement the CAPABLE program and partner with Care Synergy on the program developed by the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing,” said Tim Bowen President and CEO of Care Synergy.  “This home-based program is poised to accelerate given the population health trends and the societal focus on supporting anyone as they age in their place of residence.”

 About Care Synergy:  Care Synergy provides mission-support services for not-for-profit, community-based home healthcare, hospice and palliative care providers serving the Front Range of Colorado including the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association, The Denver Hospice, Pathways and Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care. Care Synergy affiliate organizations operate as distinct organizations while sharing best practices and helping more Coloradoans. For more information, visit www.caresynergynetwork.org.

 About Johns Hopkins School of Nursing: Located in Baltimore, the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing is a globally-recognized leader in nursing education, research, and practice. In U.S. News & World Report rankings, the school is No. 1 nationally for its master's and DNP programs. In addition, JHSON is ranked as the No. 3 nursing school in the world by QS World University and No. 1 for total NIH funding among schools of nursing for fiscal year 2020. The school is a four-time recipient of the INSIGHT Into Diversity Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award and a three-time Best School for Men in Nursing award recipient. For more information, visit www.nursing.jhu.edu.


Tricia Ford
Care Synergy
(303) 780-4600
tford@caresynergynetwork.org

You just read:

Nova Scotia Province to Partner with CAPABLE National Center to Implement CAPABLE Program to Care for Seniors

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.