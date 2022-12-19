Press Releases

12/19/2022

Governor Lamont Announces $13.4 Million in Small Cities Grants Released to Seven Municipalities To Modernize and Rehabilitate Housing

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno today announced that the Connecticut Department of Housing is releasing $13.4 million in grants to seven municipalities for infrastructure upgrades that will modernize and rehabilitate housing for low and moderate-income individuals.

Awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Small Cities program, eligible projects are required to be in a municipality with a population of fewer than 50,000 residents. These grants will advance the preservation and development of affordable housing, modernize a domestic violence shelter, enhance services to the most vulnerable residents in their communities, and also help to create and retain jobs.

“These housing grants go a long way to improving neighborhoods so that we can make our communities more attractive and encourage continued growth for the benefit of all our residents,” Governor Lamont said. “I thank Connecticut’s Congressional delegation and the Biden administration for prioritizing the CDBG Small Cities program, which provides necessary support for our smaller communities.”

“These awards will help improve the lives of Connecticut residents,” Commissioner Mosquera-Bruno said. “Whether it’s helping a family to complete essential renovations on their homes, such as repairing a leaking roof, making a senior living facility ADA compliant, or improving the habitability of a domestic violence shelter, CDBG Small Cities funding is an important program. This funding is essential and without these dollars, we would likely be unable to assist as many of our low and moderate-income residents as they make these kinds of repairs.”

The recipients of this round of CDBG Small Cities program grants are as follows: