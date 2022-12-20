Submit Release
Laredo Sector Border Patrol intercepts a human smuggling attempt at the I-35 checkpoint

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol intercepted a human smuggling attempt at the I-35 checkpoint north of Laredo, Texas.

 On Dec. 17, as Border Patrol agents while working at the I-35 checkpoint when a grey tractor-trailer approached the primary inspection lane. During an immigration inspection of the driver, Border Patrol agents noticed an individual inside the windjammer on top of the tractor.  The vehicle was referred to secondary inspection.   After a thorough search of the vehicle, agents discovered five individuals hiding inside the windjammer.

 Record checks revealed that the individuals were in the country illegally, from Mexico and Guatemala. The five subjects were taken into custody and were processed accordingly. 

 U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.

 

 

 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

