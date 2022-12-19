ADOT completes safety enhancements on SR 89A near Midgley Bridge

SEDONA - The Arizona Department of Transportation has made safety enhancements to an area north of Midgley Bridge on SR 89A in Oak Creek Canyon to minimize the potential for both unauthorized roadside parking and the associated pedestrian activity near a highway passing zone.

ADOT maintenance personnel have added more than 200 feet of chain and placed post barriers on the west side of the highway, next to the southbound lanes. These changes will discourage drivers from parking alongside the road as well as reducing the likelihood of pedestrian activity in an area that was not designed for foot traffic.

Since these changes will discourage parking and pedestrian use, they will be beneficial for reducing soil erosion and its effects on the landscape as well as Oak Creek itself.