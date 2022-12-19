Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,629 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,296 in the last 365 days.

Greystone Arranges $28.5 Million Refinance for Dallas Multifamily Property

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, arranged a $28.5 million refinance for The Azul Apartments in Dallas, TX, a 362-unit multifamily property. Greystone’s Thomas Wayda, Dan Sacks, and Harrison Drucker worked on behalf of the client, Azul Multifamily DE LLC, to secure a short-term bridge loan from Lightstone Capital.

“I’ve built a team with the sole intention to be able to meet any client’s financing need, and sometimes, that extends beyond an in-house debt solution,” said Mr. Sacks, a Managing Director at Greystone. “Leveraging an extensive network of capital partners, our team wants to ensure our clients are able to achieve their portfolio goals.”

“As an extension of the already-robust debt and equity offerings at Greystone, my mission is to tap into potential funding sources that complement what we can provide from our platforms,” added Mr. Wayda, a Managing Director at Greystone. “Being a quality asset that faced rent disruptions from a winter storm last year, we were able to identify a right-now, right-sized solution to help the owner get to stabilization and eventually pursue a permanent financing exit. It is this versatility and execution excellence that makes our team truly shine.”

Built in 1983, The Azul is located in the Lake Highlands submarket, near the intersection of Highway 635 and Audelia Road, approximately 12 miles from downtown Dallas. The property, comprising 20 three-story garden-style buildings, provides convenient access to employment centers around Dallas. Property Amenities include swimming pool with sundeck; a bark park; business center; resident clubhouse; BBQ area; and outdoor fireplace.

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Greystone Arranges $28.5 Million Refinance for Dallas Multifamily Property

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.