Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market Is Likely to Grasp the CAGR of 9.4% by 2029, Size, Share, Key Growth Drivers, Trends, Challenges and Competitive Landscape

Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a medical condition characterized by an impaired ability to stop or control alcohol use despite adverse social, occupational, or health consequences. It encompasses the conditions that some people refer to as alcohol abuse, alcohol dependence, and alcohol addiction.

The global medication-assisted treatment is supportive and aims to reduce the severity of the symptoms. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the medication-assisted (MAT) treatment market will grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Medication-assisted treatment (MAT) , involves the use of medications, combined with counselling and behavioural therapies, to provide a complete patient approach for treating substance use disorders. MAT is primarily used to treat addiction to opioids such as heroin and prescription pain relievers. The aim of MAT is proper recovery, which includes improved patient survival, increased treatment retention, reduced illicit response, and grow in pregnancy outcomes among women.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved three drugs for clinical use which are buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone. Medication-assisted treatment (MAT) is applied to cure alcohol use disorder, opioid dependency medication, and opioid overdose prevention medication. Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a medical condition characterized by an impaired ability to stop alcohol use despite adverse social, occupational, or health consequences. Acamprosate, disulfiram, and naltrexone are the most common medications used to treat alcohol use disorder (AUD). The opioid dependency medication, rise in addiction for opioids among patients. Buprenorphine, methadone and naltrexone are used to treat opioid use disorders to short-acting opioids such as heroin, morphine, and codeine, as well as semi-synthetic opioids like oxycodone and hydrocodone. These MAT medications are safe for months, years, or even a lifetime. For opioid overdose prevention medication, naloxone is used to prevent opioid overdose by reversing the toxic effects of the overdose. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and by Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), naloxone is one of many medications considered essential to a functioning health care system.

The Global Market Is Analyzed in Depth in the Latest Study. Taking into account the current level of competition and its projected evolution over the next few years.

Rapidly increasing demands, a rise in industrialization, consumer awareness, growing sectors, and technical improvements are fueling the expansion of the global Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) market. Sales and revenue in this sector have increased at an exponential rate. The market's size and growth are both expected to increase thanks to the factors driving the market's expansion over the projected period.

Leading businesses in the Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Industry are investing heavily in R&D in order to build a larger client base and expand their share of the market by reintroducing improved products to consumers. All of the companies' strategy, as well as their financial health, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate, are detailed in the study.

The Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Indivior PLC,

Orexo US Inc. (a subsidiary of Orexo AB),

Recovery Centers of America,

Alkermes.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

Purdue Pharma L.P.,

Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited,

Lannett,

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC,

Pfizer Inc.,

Pinnacle Treatment Center,

American Addiction Centers,

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation,

Glenmark Pharmaceutical Inc.

Viatris Inc.,

Mallinckrodt,

Alvogen,

Accord Healthcare,

VistaPharm, Inc.,

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Titan Pharmaceuticals

Recent Development

Opportunities for Key Players:

Moreover, the rise in research and development activities and increasing investments by government and private organizations will boost new opportunities for the market's growth rate.

Strategic Initiative By Market Players

The demand for medication-assisted treatment has increased in the U.S. and Europe due to the timely treatment of chronic conditions. These favorable factors enhance the need for medications, and to achieve the market demand, minor and major market players are utilizing various strategies.

For instance,

In April 2021, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation with USWM announced the launch and availability of a high-dose ZIMHI injectable naloxone product to help combat opioid overdose deaths. The launch is expected to increase the product segment revenue, which will boost the market growth, and ZIMHI being made available at a discounted rate for first responders and community health organizations

Key Market Segments Covered in Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Industry Research

Type

Medication

Products

Buprenorphine and Naloxone

Naltrexone

Buprenorphine

Methadone

Naloxone

Disulfiram

Acamprosate

Drug Type

Branded

Dosage Form

Immediate Release

Extended Release

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Population Type

Teenage

Adults

End User

Rehabilitation Clinics

Hospitals

Speciality Centers

Homecare

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Direct Tender

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Key Industry Drivers:

he Rises In Incidence Of Alcohol Use Disorder and Opioid Use Disorders

Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a medical condition characterized by an impaired ability to stop or control alcohol use despite adverse social, occupational, or health consequences. It encompasses the conditions that some people refer to as alcohol abuse, alcohol dependence, and alcohol addiction.

Use Of Reimbursement For Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT)

Reimbursement may be available for medication-assisted treatment even if the medication does not have a valid status.

Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the medication-assisted (MAT) treatment market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Norway, Poland, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, and Rest of Europe., China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam and Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru and Rest of South America. South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, and the Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the market due to a rise in the incidence of substance use disorders, ongoing clinical trials, and pharmaceutical companies.

It's in your best interest to take this report into consideration because:

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market, By Type Global Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market, By Products Global Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market, By Drug Type Global Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market, By Dosage Form Global Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market, By Route of Administration Global Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market, By Population Type Global Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market, By End User Global Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market, By Distribution Channel Global Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market, By Region Global Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

