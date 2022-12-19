Governments of Canada and PEI make investments in housing in Summerside

CANADA, December 19 - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, announced details of federal investments of more than $17.8 million to create housing in Summerside.

The federal representatives were joined by the Honourable Matthew MacKay, Minister of Social Development and Housing, as well as Dan Kutcher, Mayor of Summerside.

Located in Summerside, the Lifehouse Transitional Shelter by the Boys and Girls Club of Summerside will provide 10 newly constructed affordable housing units to women and their children who are fleeing domestic violence. The Government of Canada invested $2.9 million through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, and the Government of PEI invested $244,000 to support the creation of 10 new transitional housing units in Summerside.

The Government of Canada has also invested $14.9 million in a low-cost loan through the Rental Construction Financing Initiative, an NHS program delivered by CMHC, to build a 60-unit rental housing project located at 213 Simmons Avenue in Summerside which will add much needed units to an area with low vacancy.

Quotes:

“Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That's why we are pleased to announce the creation of affordable housing for those in need while also adding to the supply of rental units in the market. These projects will have a positive impact on the Summerside community. This is just one way our government’s National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind.”

— The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

“Housing is a dominant issue in our community and is my top priority. These investments show that our Government is committed to addressing the housing needs in Summerside. These projects will provide housing options, stability and safety to those who call this wonderful part of our Island home. I'm proud that these major investments will help meet our housing needs and will benefit thousands of residents for decades to come.”

— Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont

“When safe and stable housing is secured, it makes it possible to take steps towards wellness, growth and success. Through investments across the housing continuum, PEI will continue to grow its overall housing supply to ensure all Islanders have a place that they can call home.”

— The Honourable Matthew MacKay, Minister of Social Development and Housing, Government of PEI

“Attainable housing and manageable rents are essential for the people of Summerside. Today’s announcement shows that cooperation and leadership across and between all three levels of government can deliver warm beds and stable roofs for people. I am proud that our municipal government is taking action that will improve the lives of the people we share our City with; but there is still much more still to do.”

— Dan Kutcher, Mayor of the City of Summerside

“We are grateful for the commitment from the Federal Government to help us provide safe and affordable housing to women and children. We are pleased to be able to integrate the children and youth of the women we serve into our programming and to offer wrap around services to our residents. The vision of LifeHouse is to improve the lives of the residents and children experiencing homelessness by providing sanctuary, support, education, tools, and resources that empower them to improve the quality of their lives on every level, achieve greater self-sufficiency, and build safe and secure lives. Because the issues our residents face are often complex and multifaceted, we address them using a team approach which has proven to be very successful.”

— Adam Binkley, Executive Director, Boys and Girls Club of Summerside

“We are excited to be able to provide Summerside and the local community with 60 affordable rental housing units. This project wouldn’t be a reality without the collaboration, support and professionalism from the Federal government, CMHC & the City of Summerside. Large scale projects such as this have a significant impact on housing availability and if it wasn’t for programs like the RCFI program, this development would not have been able to break ground”

— Steven Jackson, President, 102594 PEI Inc.

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72 billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

The National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF) program is delivered by CMHC under the NHS.

With a budget of $13.2 billion, the NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.

The Rental Construction Financing initiative (RCFi) is designed to increase the supply of new rental housing where it is most needed.

RCFi supports rental housing construction projects across the country by providing low-cost insured loans to developers, non-profit housing providers, and municipalities in places where there is a need for more rental housing units.

