TAIWAN, December 19 - President Tsai receives credentials from new Guatemala Ambassador Oscar Adolfo Padilla Lam

On the morning of December 19, President Tsai Ing-wen received the credentials of new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Guatemala to the Republic of China (Taiwan) Oscar Adolfo Padilla Lam. In remarks, President Tsai welcomed Ambassador Padilla to his new post, expressed confidence that Ambassador Padilla's extensive experience will help Taiwan and Guatemala continue to deepen our partnership, and said she looks forward to his working closely with Taiwanese from all walks of life in order to open up further opportunities for cooperation.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I am delighted to receive the credentials of Ambassador Padilla today. On behalf of the people and government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I want to extend a sincere welcome to Ambassador Padilla as he takes up his new post. I still remember when I led a delegation to Guatemala in 2017 and personally witnessed the achievements of our bilateral cooperation, which made a deep impression on me.

Over the past few years, Taiwan and Guatemala have continued to deepen our exchanges in all fields. Even with the challenges of the pandemic, our bilateral trade has grown steadily, and our cooperation has continued apace. In January this year, Guatemala established a commercial counselor office in Taiwan, and in July, Taiwan organized a delegation of domestic firms to visit Guatemala, reflecting the continued expansion of our bilateral economic exchanges.

I would like to extend a special thanks to Guatemala for supporting Taiwan. This past August, during ongoing Chinese military exercises, Guatemala Foreign Minister Mario Adolfo Búcaro Flores visited Taiwan to show support, and at the United Nations General Assembly in September, President Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei Falla spoke out on Taiwan's behalf.

At this time, Ambassador Padilla's posting to Taiwan reflects the importance that President Giammattei places on Taiwan. An outstanding and seasoned diplomat, Ambassador Padilla is also an old friend of Taiwan. Back in 1994, he accompanied former President Ramiro de León Carpio on a trip to Taiwan. He has visited several times since then, and has also participated in a Taiwan government training course for high-ranking officials from our diplomatic allies.

I am confident that Ambassador Padilla's extensive experience will help Taiwan and Guatemala continue to deepen our partnership, and we look forward to his working closely with Taiwanese from all walks of life in order to open up further opportunities for cooperation.

Once again, I would like to welcome Ambassador and Mrs. Padilla to Taiwan, and wish you all the best.

Saying it is an honor to present his credentials, Ambassador Padilla took the opportunity to reiterate the willingness of Guatemala and its government to continue maintaining the close and friendly alliance between our countries, which shows that we have developed a deep and uninterrupted friendship thanks to the efforts of our peoples and governments.

Ambassador Padilla stated that the Republic of Guatemala is a friend and ally of the Republic of China (Taiwan), and added that our two countries will work together to show the world our friendship and to defend our shared, staunch belief in freedom, sovereignty, democracy, and economic and social development.

Ambassador Padilla mentioned that President Giammattei's visit to Taiwan in 2019 was a fitting testament to Guatemala's friendship to Taiwan as well as the prime importance of our countries' relationship. He further noted that the visit to Taiwan this past August by Foreign Minister Búcaro came at a crucial time, showing and proving to the world Guatemala's support for Taiwan.

Ambassador Padilla pointed out that Guatemala has on multiple occasions, at both multilateral and bilateral venues, expressed its friendship and assurance of support for Taiwan. This past September, he noted, President Giammattei once again stated at the UN General Assembly that Guatemala is committed to joining with other countries around the world in calling for the cessation of threats to Taiwan's sovereignty. He further noted that President Giammattei reiterated Guatemala's opposition to the global expansion of authoritarianism and to its threats to rights including the right of peoples to self-determination, and added that President Giammattei also restated Guatemala's firm support for the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Ambassador Padilla said that Guatemala, as an unwavering friend and ally of Taiwan, is willing to hold a high-level meeting for other friends and allies of Taiwan this coming March in order to further exchanges among Taiwan's friends and reiterate its recognition of and support for the Republic of China (Taiwan). He expressed hope that, if her schedule permits, President Tsai could chair this important meeting alongside President Giammattei.

Ambassador Padilla thanked Taiwan for its many years of cooperation and assistance across different fields, which he said has turned our countries' cooperative relationship into a friendly alliance as well as a core pillar of Guatemala's social and economic development. He added that, as a diplomatic ally of Taiwan, Guatemala will continue to expand its cooperation in additional fields in order to benefit the governments and peoples of our nations. Ambassador Padilla also promised that as ambassador, he would coordinate closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other government agencies to seek further opportunities to deepen our countries' historic alliance, strengthen our cooperative ties, and upgrade our bilateral relationship.

Ambassador Padilla expressed his admiration for the leadership style of perseverance and strength shown by President Tsai as she faces efforts to undermine regional peace and stability, and unceasing threats and military exercises in the Taiwan Strait. He also expressed his sincere admiration for the people of Taiwan, who he said have been a model of national resilience and the defense of democratic values. In closing, Ambassador Padilla wished prosperity and health to the government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan).