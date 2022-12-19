Anchorage Woman Sentenced for June 2021 DUI Crash

December 16, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson sentenced Vanessa Renea Nick to a composite sentence of 36 months with 30 months suspended for striking another vehicle at the round about traffic device on eastbound Dowling Road at the Seward on ramp.

She was sentenced for one count of assault in the third degree and one count of driving under the influence. A charge for refusal to submit to a chemical test was dismissed as part of the agreement.

On June 29, 2021, APD received numerous reports of a dangerous driver on eastbound Dowling Road. While responding, APD received additional calls indicating that the driver struck another vehicle at the roundabout near the Seward on ramp. The collision caused significant injuries to a passenger in the other vehicle. APD contacted Nick in the driver’s seat of her vehicle. They noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from her. She admitted consuming eight shots of Crown Royale earlier that morning. She refused to comply with instructions of standardized field sobriety tests but showed obvious signs of alcohol impairment. When requested to submit a breath test on the Datamaster, Nick refused to provide a sample.

Judge Peterson also imposed a $1500 fine, 6 months ignition interlock device, a 90-day driver’s license revocation, and 4 years’ probation. Nick had no prior convictions before this incident.

