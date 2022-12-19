Submit Release
Canadian Red Cross launches appeal for Africa Humanitarian Crisis

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross has launched the Africa Humanitarian Crisis Appeal to support people hit hard by multiple humanitarian crises in Somalia and other impacted African countries.

The combination of droughts, floods, and severe climate effects are having severe impacts on people and their communities. The Red Cross and Red Crescent are working as quickly as possible to coordinate emergency efforts to help people in Somalia and other African countries. The support may include health care, relief supplies and assistance for individuals and families, displaced populations, and those experiencing food insecurity.

Money raised will enable the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in Somalia and other impacted African countries to provide immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency, and preparedness for future events in and around the impacted regions.

Canadians wishing to make a donation to the Africa Humanitarian Crisis Appeal can do so online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

Additional Resources
@RedCrossCanada | facebook.com/CanadianRedCross | redcross.ca/blog  
Red Cross donor inquiries: WeCare@redcross.ca or 1-800-418-1111

About the Canadian Red Cross
Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 192 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

MEDIA CONTACTS
English Media: 1-877-599-9602
French Media: 1-888-418-9111


