Manufacturing Talk Radio Podcast Expands to Terrestrial AM/FM Radio Reaching Thousands of New Listeners
WLEA, Hornell, New York Leads in Broadcasting of Manufacturing-Focused Podcast on AM Radio
WLEA Radio enjoys hearing Manufacturing Talk Radio on our station!”FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WLEA-AM 1480 radio in Hornell, New York, a small town with a large concentration of manufacturing, recently began broadcasting breaking news from the Manufacturing Talk Radio Podcast shows during its drive-time and posting the audio on its website, WLEA.net. The local radio station has been broadcasting on AM since the late 1940s and added its FM translator, 106.9 W295CW, in July 2020.
— Brian O'Neil
Brian O'Neil, Program Director/News Director at WLEA Radio in Hornell, New York, said, “WLEA Radio is very pleased to be airing Manufacturing Talk Radio. We live in an area with numerous factories, and the shows are of much interest to those who work for those industries and their families and friends. WLEA Radio enjoys hearing Manufacturing Talk Radio on our station!”
Now in syndication, the Manufacturing Talk Radio Podcast is a hit show that has been airing weekly since early 2014 after launching in November 2013. More than 12.3 million people are on manufacturing floors across the country. "It became immediately apparent that there was an appetite for manufacturing industry information in a podcast format that caused us to change to a weekly show within a few weeks of the original podcast," said Lewis A. Weiss, Founder. Now in its 10th year of podcasting, the show can be heard on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Blubrry, and dozens of other podcast listening apps. In addition, the video version of the shows can be seen on YouTube.
The Manufacturing Talk Radio Podcast is the flagship show in a family of 6 podcasts, including The Flagship Reports with Dr. Chris Kuehl, Cliff Notes with Cliff Waldman, Moser on Manufacturing with Harry Moser, the WAM Podcast (Women And Manufacturing) with Francis Brunelle or Lydia Di Liello, and Hazard Girls with Emily Soloby. There are over 1,000 shows in the back catalog library of the podcast, many with currently useful information for today's manufacturers, including technological innovations, software solutions, and cyber security insights.
The ISM Reports on Business(R) for Manufacturing and Services, provide industry-leading information about the purchasing manager's index (PMI) with in-depth discussions with the respective committee chairs, Tim Fiore and Anthony Nieves. Industry watchers know that PMIs below 50 for manufacturing signal a recession about six months before other industry sectors and consumers feel the pinch. In particular, in the indexes inside the report, employment declines in manufacturing reveal that new orders have become lean, so manufacturers reduce the size of their workforce.
The recent ISM's Semi-Annual Forecast, discussed with the committee chairs on the Manufacturing Talk Radio Podcast, gives manufacturers and their supplier data about the next six months with high accuracy. In sync with this forecast is the monthly ASIS report (Armada Strategic Intelligence System) with Dr. Chris Kuehl, which presently shows a mild downturn in the first two quarters of 2023, followed by positive gains in the last half of the year.
Staying ahead of the competition or economic changes is key to manufacturing success. Tuning into the Manufacturing Talk Radio podcast is where you can get reliable industry information without hunting for it across the web. Now listeners to WLEA during drive time can catch the most recent updates while they travel to work, where that new knowledge can be immediately applied.
