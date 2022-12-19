The Global Surgical Mask and Respirator Market is Expected to Witness a Growth at a CAGR of 5.31% During the Forecast Period (2022–2027) | DelveInsight

The increase in demand for surgical masks and respirators is primarily attributed to the increasing number of surgeries due to the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders. Further, the surge in epidemic and pandemic outbreaks will increase the overall surgical masks and respirators market as these devices are used to prevent the transmission of viruses. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of airborne and respiratory disorders due to excessive exposure to pollution and chemicals across the world is anticipated to bolster the surgical masks and respirators market, thereby contributing to the growth of the surgical mask and respirator market during the forecast period from 2022-2027.

DelveInsight's Surgical Mask and Respirator Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, open device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, market drivers, barriers, trends, and key Surgical Mask and Respirator companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Surgical Mask and Respirator Market Report

As DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Surgical Mask and Respirator market during the forecast period.

Key Surgical Mask and Respirator companies such as 3M, Moldex-Metric., Kwalitex Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Magnum Health And Safety Pvt. Ltd, Mediblue Healthcare Private Limited., Medline Industries Inc., Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd, Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited, Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Ambu A/S., ALPHA PROTECH, Teleflex Incorporated., Detmold Group, uvex group, MSA, RZ Industries, Makrite, SHIGEMATSU WORKS CO., LTD., and several others are currently dominating the Surgical Mask and Respirator market.

and several others are currently dominating the Surgical Mask and Respirator market. On May 2022, Vitacore Industries Inc.’s CAN99 9500 respirator received approval from National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

Overview

A surgical mask is intended for medical purposes that cover the user's nose and mouth and provides a physical barrier to fluids and particulate materials. Surgical masks are Class II medical devices. Respirators include filtering facepiece respirators (FFRs) such as N95s which filter at least 95% of airborne particles. Respirator provides certain filtration efficiency levels to help reduce wearer exposure to pathogenic particles in a healthcare setting.





Surgical Mask and Respirator Market Insights

Among all the regions, North America is estimated to achieve a significant share in the global surgical mask and respirator market. The surging number of surgical procedures due to the rising prevalence of chronic disorders and the rising prevalence of airborne diseases will propel the surgical masks and respirators market growth in North America. Additionally, growing awareness among the population regarding the use of protective gear after the pandemic will also increase the demand for surgical masks and respirators in North America, leading to a rise in the overall surgical mask and respirator market growth.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has shown how communicable diseases can expand in a matter of days from a small cluster to a health threat of international concern.

Surgical Mask and Respirator Market Dynamics

The surgical mask and respirator market is witnessing growth in product demand owing to various reasons. The rise in the number of surgical procedures due to increasing chronic disorders will increase the demand for surgical masks and respirators in the market. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of airborne and respiratory disorders due to excess exposure to pollution and chemicals worldwide is anticipated to bolster the market.

Surgical masks are used to prevent the transmission of the infection in the surgical room. Thus, the increasing number of surgical procedures will increase the demand for surgical masks in the market, thereby increasing the overall market growth in the forecast period.

However, the highly competitive pricing of surgical masks and respirators and their raw material may hamper the surgical mask and respirator market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased the surgical masks and respirators market as they were used to prevent coronavirus transmission. Owing to this fact, the leading market players accelerated their production of surgical masks and respirators. However, during the onset of the pandemic, the industries were shut down due to strict lockdown rules, which decreased the supply of the device in the market. This led to the elevation of the price of masks and respirators. But, with the return of normalcy, resources, and raw materials and with the increasing demand, the key players resumed the manufacturing of the device, thereby increasing the market demand for the surgical mask and respirator, in turn, propelling the surgical mask and respirators market growth.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Surgical Mask and Respirator Market CAGR 5.31% Key Surgical Mask and Respirator Companies 3M, Moldex-Metric., Kwalitex Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Magnum Health And Safety Pvt. Ltd, Mediblue Healthcare Private Limited., Medline Industries Inc., Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd, Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited, Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Ambu A/S., ALPHA PROTECH, Teleflex Incorporated., Detmold Group, uvex group, MSA, RZ Industries, Makrite, SHIGEMATSU WORKS CO., LTD, and others

Surgical Mask and Respirator Market Assessment

Surgical Mask and Respirator Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Product Type: Basic Surgical Mask, Anti-Fog Surgical Mask, Fluid Or Splash Resistant Surgical Mask, And Others Market Segmentation By Respirator: N- Series, P- Series, And R- Series Market Segmentation By Usability Type: Disposable And Reusable Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel : Hospital & Clinical Pharmacy, E-Commerce, And Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Surgical Mask and Respirator Market 7 Surgical Mask and Respirator Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11. About DelveInsight

