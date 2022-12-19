Submit Release
Sodexo: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of December 19, 2022

/EIN News/ -- Issy-les-Moulineaux, December 19, 2022

Sodexo's Annual Shareholders’ Meeting was held on Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Seine Musicale auditorium in Boulogne-Billancourt, chaired by Sophie Bellon, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Sodexo.

Quorum was established at 83.40% and 2,716 shareholders were present, represented or voted by correspondence.

All the resolutions put forward by the Board of Directors were adopted, notably:

  • Setting the dividend at €2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of the coupon is December 23, 2022, and the dividend will be paid on December 28, 2022.
  • The renewals of the mandates of Véronique Laury, Luc Messier and Cécile Tandeau de Marsac as Directors, for a period of 3 years.
  • The appointment of Patrice de Talhouët as new Director for a period of 3 years.
  • The appointment of Ernst & Young Audit as statutory auditor.
  • The approval of all the resolutions related to remuneration.
  • The share buyback program.

At the end of the Shareholders’ Meeting, Sodexo’s Board of Directors still comprises 12 members, including four different nationalities, six independent directors, six women and two employee representatives.

During the Shareholders' Meeting, Sophie Bellon, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Sodexo, said: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to warmly thank our 422,000 employees for their unwavering commitment to our customers and consumers in a challenging environment. I would also like to thank our shareholders for their trust and support.”

The  Shareholders’ Meeting was broadcast live and will very soon be available on a deferred basis, in French and English, as well as the detailed results of the votes, on sodexo.com, in the "Finance – Shareholders – Shareholders’ Meetings" section.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in Quality of Life Services, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 53 countries, our 422,000 employees serve 100 million consumers each day. Sodexo Group stands out for its independence and its founding family shareholding, its sustainable business model and its portfolio of activities including Food Services, Facilities Management Services and Employee Benefit Solutions. We provide quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, but also design attractive and inclusive workplaces and shared spaces, manage and maintain infrastructure in a safe and environmentally friendly way, offer personalized support for patients or students, or even create programs fostering employee engagement. From Day 1, Sodexo has been focusing on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. For us, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.
Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

  • 21.1 billion euros in Fiscal 2022
    consolidated revenues
  • 422,000 employees as at August 31, 2022
  • #2 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 53 countries as at August 31, 2022
  • 100 million consumers served daily
  • 13.6 billion euros in market capitalization
    (as at December 19, 2022)

