Bode Technology Awarded NIJ Research and Development Grant to Advance Investigative Genetic Genealogy

LORTON, Va. (PRWEB) December 19, 2022

Bode Technology announced that it has been awarded a $437K grant (15PNIJ-21-GG-04143-MUMU) from the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) under the Research and Development in Forensic Science for Criminal Justice Purposes grant program to address pressing research in the groundbreaking field of Investigative Genetic Genealogy (IGG) that enables law enforcement to solve more cold cases.

The grant titled "Comparative Evaluation of Genotyping Technologies for Investigative Genetic Genealogy in Sexual Assault Casework" will evaluate the reliability and effectiveness of the various laboratory approaches utilized in IGG on the samples typically encountered by crime laboratories. Investigative Genetic Genealogy is increasingly being used to uncover new investigative leads on cold cases.

"Investigative Genetic Genealogy has proven to be one of the most powerful new forensic techniques of the past decade. However, more underlying research is needed to allow users of the technology to make informed decisions on the best approach for their forensic evidence which can often be limited in both quality and quantity," said Mike Cariola, President and CEO of Bode Technology. Since no two Investigative Genetic Genealogy cases are alike, by evaluating the different technologies currently available, forensic genealogists will be able to better apply the correct technology to the case type to enhance successful outcomes.

About the NIJ program

The National Institute of Justice (NIJ) is the research, development and evaluation agency of the U.S. Department of Justice. NIJ is dedicated to improving knowledge and understanding of crime and justice issues through science. NIJ provides objective and independent knowledge and tools to inform the decision-making of the criminal and juvenile justice communities to reduce crime and advance justice, particularly at the state and local levels.

About Bode Technology

Bode operates one of the most internationally respected private forensic DNA laboratories and provides a comprehensive set of state-of-the-art forensic DNA collection products, DNA analysis services, and research services to law enforcement, the justice system and other government agencies around the world. Bode is accredited by ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for Forensic Testing and Calibration Laboratories. Bode also maintains compliance with the FBI Quality Assurance Standards for Forensic DNA Testing Laboratories and DNA Databasing Laboratories. Bode also maintains AABB accreditation for relationship testing and holds a CLIA certification for diagnostic testing.

