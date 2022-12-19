ARC Fertility Announces Support for "Right to Build Families Act" to Guarantee Access to Reproductive Medical Treatments in Wake of Dobbs Decision

As uncertainty builds over access to reproductive healthcare, a Congressional bill seeks to eliminate obstacles to IVF and other treatments

ARC Fertility, a pioneer in increasing access to quality family-forming benefits for employers, today announced its full support for the Right to Build Families Act, introduced by Senators Tammy Duckworth (IL) and Patty Murray (WA) and Representative Susan Wild (PA-7). The Act was proposed in the wake of the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health decision, which erodes protections for reproductive rights.

"No one knows what the long-term effects of the Dobbs decision will be, but it is likely that certain kinds of reproductive medicine will face restrictions or outright bans," says reproductive endocrinologist David Adamson, MD, founder and CEO of ARC Fertility. "This proposed law will codify the rights of Americans to receive reproductive therapies and protect healthcare workers who offer these family-forming services. Most importantly, it provides federal protections for people in states where reproductive medical rights are under attack and allows the federal government to sue states that deny access to care."

Experts are predicting that in the next two years the Supreme Court might remove accepted protections for same-sex couples, trans individuals, and interracial couples. As a result, earlier this year Congress passed bipartisan legislation to limit the rights of states to pass legislation that could be discriminatory. "The Right to Build Families Act is necessary because reproductive rights in this country are under attack, and people deserve a chance to form and grow their families without the possibility of prosecution," Adamson adds.

