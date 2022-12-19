Most Americans See Room to Improve Their Overall Financial Wellness in 2023, Says New Lincoln Financial Group Study

Company encourages consumers to resolve to protect their family and their finances this New Year by adding a little TLC using three simple tips

After a holiday season racking up credit card bills, Americans considering financial resolutions in the New Year are in good company. When looking back on 2022, 88% of Americans see room for improvement in their overall financial wellness and 71% say they are likely to set financial goals in 2023, according to new data from Lincoln Financial Group's Consumer Sentiment Tracker. Now is the perfect time for consumers to not only re-evaluate their saving and spending, but also resolve to create a more holistic financial plan that protects their finances and their family by adding a little TLC using three simple tips.

Lincoln Financial's study also found consumers are seeking stability and preparedness in today's uncertain economic environment. With ongoing inflation and market volatility, 56% of respondents cited protection from risk as being most important to them. When it comes to thinking about their finances, people said they have the greatest interest in protecting their family (39%) followed by their income (26%).

"Our research reinforced the importance of financial solutions that can help consumers navigate through market cycles and protect their loved ones," said David Berkowitz, president, Lincoln Financial Network, Lincoln Financial's wealth management business. "People are not only concerned about having enough to pay their bills, but also saving for retirement and preparing for the unexpected. It's important to have a well-rounded financial plan that can address those risks, protect assets and create positive outcomes for today's families."

To achieve a stronger financial future, consumers interested in setting financial goals can start by adding a little TLC (Talk, Learn, Commit). Resolve to create a robust financial plan using these three tips from Lincoln Financial:

Talk about it. Financial conversations play a crucial role. Be transparent with loved ones about financial priorities to set expectations and work toward shared financial goals. Initiate ongoing discussions to stay on track with everything from saving for retirement to paying for a long-term healthcare event, which can happen suddenly and be very costly. Also, consider talking to a financial professional who can help identify solutions that best meet individual needs, as well as drive better outcomes. Lincoln's research found those who work with financial professionals are more likely to prioritize retirement savings (26% vs. 10%). Learn more about tax-deferred investments. Life insurance can be more than just a death benefit, with some types of policies offering income replacement for unforeseen events. It can also protect financial security from the impact of taxes, market volatility and longevity. It's not just for individuals and families, but businesses too. Also, consider diversifying your portfolio with an annuity, which can provide protected growth and monthly lifetime income to help cover expenses in retirement and ensure a stream of income. Commit to maximizing your workplace benefits. Look into supplemental coverages like disability, accident and life insurance that may be available through one's employer. Solutions like these protect against unexpected events that can disrupt the ability to provide for family or create additional debt. For those with an employer-sponsored retirement plan, contribute and get the match, if offered. Tap into any financial wellness tools offered at work to help provide an accurate picture of your holistic financial situation and lower stress.

