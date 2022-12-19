Diamond Packaging Awarded Platinum Rating in 2022 EcoVadis Sustainability Assessment

Company recognized for its advanced approach to sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diamond Packaging today announced it has been awarded a Platinum rating for the second year in a row by EcoVadis, the leading global advocate for sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR). The award is the highest recognition given by EcoVadis and places Diamond in the top 1% of all companies evaluated worldwide.

"We're honored with this recognition, as it affirms our commitment to integrating the principles of sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) into our business," said Dennis Bacchetta, director of marketing and founding member of Diamond's Green Team. "We will continue working with our supply chain partners to research, design, and implement packaging solutions that are innovative and more sustainable."

EcoVadis operates the first collaborative platform providing Supplier Sustainability Ratings for global supply chains. EcoVadis was founded with the belief that global businesses can make a huge positive impact on improving environmental and social practices globally, through their supply chains.

The EcoVadis rating methodology covers 21 criteria across four themes of Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. They are based on international sustainability standards, including the Global Compact Principles, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standard, the ISO 26000 standard, and the CERES principles. EcoVadis also evaluates seven management indicators, including Policies, Actions, and Results.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is the continuing commitment by businesses to act responsibly by integrating social and environmental concerns into their operations. CSR goes beyond regulatory compliance to focus on how companies manage their economic, social, and environmental impacts, as well as their relationships with stakeholders (e.g., employees, suppliers, government).

Diamond ranked in the top 2% of suppliers assessed by EcoVadis in the category "Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard and of containers of paper and paperboard". Diamond ranked highest in the Environment category, which comprises both operational factors (e.g., energy consumption, waste management) and product stewardship (e.g., product use, customer health and safety).

Diamond also received an Advanced rating on EcoVadis' new Carbon Scorecard. The company was recognized for its comprehensive GHG management system, and reporting in line with global standards, including third party data verification.

Diamond reported on its industry-leading greenbox sustainability initiative to research, design, and implement packaging solutions that are innovative and more sustainable. The core of the initiative – designs, materials, and methods – represents a comprehensive approach to packaging that minimizes environmental impact throughout the supply chain. Through creative design, careful material selection, and best practices at the plant level, Diamond is able to minimize waste, reduce shipping costs and increase efficiencies – all of which support a sustainable use of resources and cultivate a positive emotional connection to the brand.

Today, Diamond's packaging is designed utilizing recyclable or recycled paperboards (many FSC-certified), and manufactured using 100% clean, renewable wind energy, in a Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) and Carbon Neutral (Scope 1 and Scope 2) facility.

About Diamond Packaging:

Founded in 1911, Diamond Packaging is a WBENC-certified, industry leader specializing in developing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions. Utilizing state of-the-art technologies, Diamond designs and manufactures folding cartons for the personal care (cosmetics, hair care, skin care, fragrance, oral care, and shaving), health care, pharmaceutical, cannabis, and consumer electronics industries. Its client portfolio includes Bausch + Lomb, Charlotte's Web, Kendo, L'Oréal, Otter Products, Procter & Gamble, Revlon, Shiseido, and many other leading consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies. Diamond differentiates itself through award-winning creative design, packaging innovation/technical expertise, and its greenbox sustainability initiative. For more information visit http://www.diamondpackaging.com, or follow Diamond on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About EcoVadis:

EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. Global supply chains, financial institutions and public organizations rely on EcoVadis to monitor and improve the sustainability performance of their business and trading partners. Backed by a powerful technology platform, EcoVadis' evidence-based ratings are validated by a global team of experts, and are adapted to more than 200 industry categories, 160 countries, and companies of all sizes. Its actionable scorecards provide benchmarks, insights, and a guided improvement journey for environmental, social and ethical practices. Industry leaders such as Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, LVMH, Salesforce, Bridgestone, BASF, and ING Group are among the 85,000 businesses that collaborate with EcoVadis to drive resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ecovadis.com.

