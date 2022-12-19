Holiday Gatherings Offer Insight into Family Members’ and Friends’ Well-Being

Foster Swift Explains the Importance of Finding Proper Caregivers and Creating Effective Documents to Assist Loved Ones

/EIN News/ -- Southfield, Mich., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays are a time of gathering with friends and family and often to carry on traditions through the years. We spend our precious time celebrating those who are important in our lives. It is also an opportunity to discover any needed support that our loved ones may require.

The last couple years have challenged our resilience and certainly increased our awareness of the value of community and connecting to others. The holidays give us an important opportunity to observe our family and friends closer than usual during gatherings, where we can identify ways in which they may need help. Perhaps caregiving, emotional support, or guidance is needed.

“Most of us will act as a caregiver to others at some point in our lives,” says elder law & estate planning attorney Matt Fedor. “And unlike a typical career, there is often no mentor guiding you through the steps and no handbook is provided”.

Caring for a relative or friend may involve many types of demands, including financial and emotional support. In addition, it is often difficult to navigate family dynamics. “To assure a loved-one’s desires are met concerning their care, it is important they execute powers of attorney and other estate planning documents,” says estate planning attorney Amanda Afton Martin. “Without an updated estate plan, the State of Michigan’s default plan fills any voids, unlikely reflecting your wishes, and creating unnecessary work for those appointed to support the client.”

The attorneys at Foster Swift understand the need to have a comprehensive caregiver guide for you to best assist your elderly friend or family member, and support the caregivers. In early 2023, the Foster Swift Estate Planning & Elder Law Blog will publish a multi-part blog series to provide resources to caregivers, offering the services and information needed to ease the often-overwhelming pressure associated with the caregiver role.

Foster Swift will also publish related blog posts connected to this caregiver resource guide series.

In the meantime, below are some other resources to help you along the way. If you have any questions or would like to see our blog address a certain topic, please contact a member of our team.

