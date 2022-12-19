Spots Still Available for Maryland’s Best Expo Scheduled for January 10

December 19, 2022

Opportunity for Maryland Farmers, Seafood Producers, and Processors to Connect with Buyers

ANNAPOLIS, MD (December 19, 2022) – Registration will soon close for the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Maryland’s Best Expo on January 10, 2023. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. Returning for its 19th year, the Maryland’s Best Expo provides an opportunity for Maryland farmers, seafood producers, and processors to connect with buyers from grocery retailers, restaurants, schools, food distributors, and other venues.

The 2020 Maryland’s Best Expo attracted more than 300 attendees. Participants included farmers, producers, watermen, aquaculturists, processors, grocery store retailers, restaurants, schools, institutions, distributors, economic development officials, University of Maryland Extension agents, and regional agricultural marketing officials.

Due to popular demand, this year’s event has been relocated to the Akerson Tower located at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, 550 Taylor Avenue, Annapolis. Registration is required. The deadline to be included in the expo directory has been extended to December 20, 2022, and the last day to sign up is January 6, 2023. There is a $25 fee for a table display space. There is no fee for buyers, but they must register. For more information on the expo or to register, please visit the Maryland’s Best website.

You should attend this event if you are:

A Maryland grower, watermen, seafood company, or processor interested in finding new markets for your products;

A buyer from a grocery store, restaurant, hospital, school, or other venue looking to purchase Maryland grown or produced products; or

A service provider in agriculture or local food .

The types of local products that buyers will typically find are:

Fruits and vegetables Meats Dairy products Seafood Craft Beverages Specialty products (sauces, baked goods, chocolate, soups, flour)



For questions on registering or sponsoring, please contact Audrey Broomfield at (410) 841-5838 or audrey.broomfield@maryland.gov.

# # #

