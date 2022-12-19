Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Dec. 19 – Dec. 23, 2022
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Dec. 19 – Dec. 23, 2022
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Dec. 19
No public events
Tuesday, Dec. 20
No public events
Wednesday, Dec. 21
9 a.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Kearns Mansion
12 p.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson
Location: Kearns Mansion
1:30 p.m. Participate in “First Lady and Friends” podcast
Location: KSL NewsRadio
Thursday, Dec. 22
No public events
Friday, Dec. 23
No public events
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Dec. 19 – Dec. 23, 2022
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, Dec. 19
8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room
9 a.m. Meet with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Meet with senior advisors
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
12 p.m. Attend Return Utah luncheon
Location: East Senate Building, Beehive Room
1 p.m. Meet with Pamela Atkinson
Location: Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Meet with Deseret News Editorial Board
Location: 55 N 300 W, Salt Lake City
2:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
3:30 p.m. Meet with chief innovation officer
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
7 p.m. Meet with assistant secretary of the Army for civil works
Location: Salt Lake City
Tuesday, Dec. 20
No public events
Wednesday, Dec. 21
12 p.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson
Location: Kearns Mansion
1:30 p.m. Meet with Salt Lake Tribune Editorial Board
Location: 90 S 400 W, Salt Lake City
5:30 p.m. Attend homeless persons memorial
Location: Pioneer Park, 350 S 300 W, Salt Lake City
Thursday, Dec. 22
10:35 a.m. Interview with Doug Wright on The Movie Show
Location: Virtual
Friday, Dec. 23
No public events
###