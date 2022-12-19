Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Dec. 19 – Dec. 23, 2022

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Dec. 19 – Dec. 23, 2022 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Dec. 19 

No public events

Tuesday, Dec. 20

No public events

Wednesday, Dec. 21 

9 a.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Kearns Mansion

12 p.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

1:30 p.m. Participate in “First Lady and Friends” podcast

Location: KSL NewsRadio

Thursday, Dec. 22

No public events

Friday, Dec. 23

No public events 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Dec. 19 – Dec. 23, 2022 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Dec. 19

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9 a.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Meet with senior advisors

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Attend Return Utah luncheon

Location: East Senate Building, Beehive Room

1 p.m. Meet with Pamela Atkinson

Location: Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Meet with Deseret News Editorial Board

Location: 55 N 300 W, Salt Lake City

2:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3:30 p.m. Meet with chief innovation officer

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

7 p.m. Meet with assistant secretary of the Army for civil works

Location: Salt Lake City

Tuesday, Dec. 20

No public events

Wednesday, Dec. 21

12 p.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson 

Location: Kearns Mansion

1:30 p.m. Meet with Salt Lake Tribune Editorial Board

Location: 90 S 400 W, Salt Lake City

5:30 p.m. Attend homeless persons memorial

Location: Pioneer Park, 350 S 300 W, Salt Lake City

Thursday, Dec. 22

10:35 a.m. Interview with Doug Wright on The Movie Show

Location: Virtual

Friday, Dec. 23 

No public events

###

