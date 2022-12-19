Submit Release
RE: ONE LANE CLOSED- I 89 S MM 68.4 (BOLTON)

At this time the left lane is back open for 89 southbound in the area of 68.4 (Bolton).

Please drive carefully.

 

VSP Williston

 

Sent: Monday, December 19, 2022 9:03 AM
Subject: ONE LANE CLOSED- I 89 S MM 68.4 (BOLTON)

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Interstate 89 southbound  in the area of mile marker 68.4 in the town of Bolton which is just before Waterbury town line is currently down to one lane due to a motor vehicle crash. The left lane is closed. Troopers, fire and rescue are on scene.

 

Updates on extent of delays or potential closures will be provided when available.  Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

VSP Williston

802.878.7111

 

 

 

