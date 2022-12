Campaign Launched to Create License Plate to Honor Women Veterans, Virginia Department of Veterans Services Must Receive 450 Pre-Applications and Deposits no later than January 11, 2023 »

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) has launched a campaign to create a special license plate honoring Virginia’s women military veterans.

The Virginia General Assembly must pass legislation in the 2023 session authorizing the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to create the new plate.

Before the General Assembly will move forward with authorizing the new plate, DVS must receive 450 pre-applications and a $10 or $20 deposit. Applications and deposits must be received by January 11, 2023.

Application forms for the Women Veterans License Plate are available online at www.dvs.virginia.gov or by clicking here. Completed hard copy applications along with a check (no cash) in amount of $10 (basic plate) or $20 (personalized plate) made out to the Virginia Department of Veterans Services should be mailed to:

Ms. Beverly VanTull

Virginia Department of Veterans Services

101 North 14th Street, 17th Floor

Richmond, VA 23219

With at least 450 pre-applications and deposits in hand, the Women Veterans License Plate Bill will be sent to the 2023 Virginia General Assembly for action.

“Virginia is proudly home to more than 109,000 women veterans – the largest percentage of women veterans per population of any state in America,” said Daniel Gade, DVS Commissioner. “These women veterans deserve to have unique recognition for their service and the Women Veterans License Plate will afford them this opportunity.”

The first 450 persons submitting a pre-application with either a $10 or $20 deposit as noted will have the opportunity to vote on the ultimate license plate design. Applicants do not have to wait until their current Virginia plates expire. They may choose to either transfer the plate once it is available or wait to request the plate as an option at the time of renewal.

“The DMV offers over 250 specialty license plates. With so many women veterans living here in Virginia, offering a special Women Veterans License Plate is long overdue. But time is short to gather the 450 applications needed, so I urge you to mail your application and check today,” added Commissioner Gade.

For more information or questions, please contact DVS Women Veterans Program Manager Beverly Van Tull by telephone at (804) 482-8512 or by email at womenvet@dvs.virginia.gov or visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.