Missouri Veterans Cemetery to Receive NCA Operational Excellence Award
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
December 19, 2022
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Veterans Cemetery - Springfield will receive the Operational Excellence Award from the National Cemetery Administration on December 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. The presentation will take place at the Springfield cemetery and include remarks from Governor Mike Parson and Glenn Powers, Deputy Under Secretary for Field Programs and Cemetery Operations, National Cemetery Administration.
The National Cemetery Administration is a division of the United States Department of Veteran Affairs and is responsible for 155 national cemeteries, 34 soldiers’ lots, and 121 VA grant-funded state, territory, and tribal Veterans Cemeteries in the United States. The Operational Excellence Award is given to cemeteries that have met all six critical priority measures. Missouri Veterans Cemetery - Springfield earned 100% compliance in all critical measures.
WHAT: NCA Operational Excellence Award Presentation
WHO: Governor Mike Parson
NCA Deputy Under Secretary Glenn Powers
Director of Public Safety Sandy Karsten
MVC Executive Director Col. (Ret.) Paul Kirchhoff
WHERE: Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Springfield, 5201 S. Southwood Road, Springfield, MO 65804
WHEN: Wednesday, December 21, 2022 - 10:00 AM
For more information, call 573-522-4228 or e-mail Aimee.Packard@mvc.dps.mo.gov