FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 19, 2022

Missouri Veterans Cemetery to Receive NCA Operational Excellence Award

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Veterans Cemetery - Springfield will receive the Operational Excellence Award from the National Cemetery Administration on December 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. The presentation will take place at the Springfield cemetery and include remarks from Governor Mike Parson and Glenn Powers, Deputy Under Secretary for Field Programs and Cemetery Operations, National Cemetery Administration.

The National Cemetery Administration is a division of the United States Department of Veteran Affairs and is responsible for 155 national cemeteries, 34 soldiers’ lots, and 121 VA grant-funded state, territory, and tribal Veterans Cemeteries in the United States. The Operational Excellence Award is given to cemeteries that have met all six critical priority measures. Missouri Veterans Cemetery - Springfield earned 100% compliance in all critical measures.

WHAT: NCA Operational Excellence Award Presentation

WHO: Governor Mike Parson

NCA Deputy Under Secretary Glenn Powers

Director of Public Safety Sandy Karsten

MVC Executive Director Col. (Ret.) Paul Kirchhoff



WHERE: Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Springfield, 5201 S. Southwood Road, Springfield, MO 65804

WHEN: Wednesday, December 21, 2022 - 10:00 AM

For more information, call 573-522-4228 or e-mail Aimee.Packard@mvc.dps.mo.gov