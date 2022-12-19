Submit Release
Interstate 90 Fully Reopened Across State of South Dakota (11 a.m. MT/12 p.m. CT)

For Immediate Release:  Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

Contact:  Craig Smith, Director of Operations, 605-773-5155

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says Interstate 90 has been fully reopened across the state.

Due to the cold temperatures and windy conditions, applying chemical and salt are not effective treatment options.

  • Travelers should expect to encounter ice-covered, slippery roads, and snow covered shoulders. 
  • Snow removal equipment will be working to remove ice in the driving lanes and snow remaining on shoulders.
  • Please use extra caution and reduce travel speed.

No Travel Advisories continue to impact state highways in central and south central South Dakota, with several highways physically impassable from blockages of large snow drifts stranded vehicles and bridges completely plugged. Snow blowers and plow trucks have been moved from other parts of the state to clear deep snow drifting. Removal of stranded vehicles is hampering the efforts and it takes additional time to coordinate with tow truck operators to remove these vehicles. These highways will be reopened throughout the day as conditions allow safe travel.

SD511 Notifications: For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511. Sign up for customized notifications onhttps://sd511.orgfor this free service that allows you to receive text messages and/or email notifications about road closure updates and travel advisories along routes of your choice.

To access the latest information, please click on the December 2022 Storm Information graphic on the homepage of the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/.

 

-30-

