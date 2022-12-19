Houston Pets Alive! Signs Over 9K SQ FT New Lease at 2800 Antoine Crossing
EINPresswire.com/ -- Boxer Property recently announced a new lease expansion with Houston Pets Alive!, for 9,747 at 2800 Antoine Crossing negotiated by Boxer Property’s Senior Broker, Trey Miller.
Houston Pets Alive! is a nonprofit animal rescue founded in 2014 with the mission to save the lives of at-risk companion cats and dogs and find them loving homes. HPA! acts as a safety net for municipal shelters/impound facilities and serves at-risk animals by working alongside its animal welfare partners to reduce euthanasia, pet homelessness, and animal suffering in the Houston area. HPA! empowers the community, through education, outreach, and accessible care, to share in its vision of a world where every cat and dog has a loving home.
Noelle Delgado, Executive Director at Houston Pets Alive! : “As we continue to grow and provide help for those in need, we required additional space which thankfully Boxer Property was able to accommodate. The team at Boxer understood our organization and our needs and took care of all the details providing a smooth transition and positive experience.”
Antoine Crossing, located at 2800 Antoine Drive, just off US-290 at Antoine and Hempstead Rd. is a professional office & warehouse space with plenty of windows, natural light, and available loading docks. With easy access to Loop 610 and I-10, Antoine Crossing provides a convenient location in a quiet setting, with restaurants and hotels located just minutes away and within walking distance of the Metro bus line.
Featuring two stories with a total of 78,479 square feet of office space for rent. Tenants enjoy internet-ready offices, individual air conditioning units, on-site property maintenance, security cameras, video surveillance, and ample surface parking.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 30 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
Andy Hilditch
Houston Pets Alive! is a nonprofit animal rescue founded in 2014 with the mission to save the lives of at-risk companion cats and dogs and find them loving homes. HPA! acts as a safety net for municipal shelters/impound facilities and serves at-risk animals by working alongside its animal welfare partners to reduce euthanasia, pet homelessness, and animal suffering in the Houston area. HPA! empowers the community, through education, outreach, and accessible care, to share in its vision of a world where every cat and dog has a loving home.
Noelle Delgado, Executive Director at Houston Pets Alive! : “As we continue to grow and provide help for those in need, we required additional space which thankfully Boxer Property was able to accommodate. The team at Boxer understood our organization and our needs and took care of all the details providing a smooth transition and positive experience.”
Antoine Crossing, located at 2800 Antoine Drive, just off US-290 at Antoine and Hempstead Rd. is a professional office & warehouse space with plenty of windows, natural light, and available loading docks. With easy access to Loop 610 and I-10, Antoine Crossing provides a convenient location in a quiet setting, with restaurants and hotels located just minutes away and within walking distance of the Metro bus line.
Featuring two stories with a total of 78,479 square feet of office space for rent. Tenants enjoy internet-ready offices, individual air conditioning units, on-site property maintenance, security cameras, video surveillance, and ample surface parking.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 30 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
Andy Hilditch
Boxer Property
+1 713-777-7368
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other