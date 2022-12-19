Governor Abbott Announces New Boingo Wireless Office, Future Headquarters In Frisco

December 19, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (Boingo) will create a new office in Frisco, with plans for the location to become the company's corporate headquarters. Boingo designs, builds, and manages converged, neutral host public and private networks at major venues around the world. The project will create 247 new jobs and generate approximately $1.48 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $517,400 has been extended to Boingo.

"With more corporate relocation and expansion projects than any other state, Texas remains the premier destination for companies looking to unleash their full economic potential," said Governor Abbott. "Boingo's new office location in Frisco will bring more good-paying jobs and brighter opportunities for hardworking Texans in our state's growing tech industry. I look forward to an ongoing partnership with the company as they prepare to relocate the company's headquarters to North Texas."

"Expanding our presence in Texas is a strategic move for Boingo," said Boingo CEO Mike Finley. "We already have long-established partners and employees in the state and opening a new office at The Star in Frisco supports our company’s vision and our ability to attract and retain top talent. It will allow us to connect deeply with regional key customers, engage with their communities and understand their unique needs."

"Tech companies have long recognized the benefits of locating within the vibrant North Texas economy," said Senator Angela Paxton. "I am thrilled to welcome Boingo Wireless to Collin County and excited for the economic opportunities they will bring to our community."

"We’re thrilled Boingo chose to grow its business in Frisco, one of the fastest-growing cities in the country," said City of Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney. "This relocation is a major win for our city’s economic development. Innovation is a strategic focus for Frisco. Welcoming Boingo elevates our position among Smart Cities as a leader in 5G technology."

"Frisco is excited to welcome Boingo in as our newest major employer," said Frisco Economic Development Corporation President Jason Ford. "Boingo is a premier tech company that will join other top brands and market leaders in Frisco."

