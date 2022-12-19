Submit Release
MDC Runge Nature Center hosts holiday celebrations Dec. 28-30

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to celebrate the holidays at Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City. Staff will host a three day “Cruisin’, Snoozin’, Groovin’” event where they discuss how wild animals cruise, snooze, or groove to survive the winter weather. These events will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Dec. 28-30 and include activities, crafts, and refreshments each day.

Each individual day will offer different activities as follows:

  • Wednesday, Dec. 28
    • Live music: Wildheart in concert at 11 a.m.
    • Fireside stories at 12:30 p.m.
    • Winter wildlife walk at 1 p.m.
    • Program: Strange but True – Winter Animal Survival at 2 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 29
    • Puppet show: “Where do you go when it feels like snow?” at 11 a.m.
    • Fireside stories at 12 p.m.
    • Puppet show: “Where do you go when it feels like snow?” at 1 p.m.
    • Winter wildlife walk at 1 p.m.
    • Shelter building at 2 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 30
    • Live music: Simply Strings from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
    • Animal feeding at 11 a.m.
    • Program: Animal Wrappers at 12 p.m.
    • Winter wildlife walk at 1 p.m.
    • Fireside stories at 2 p.m.

Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City. For more information about these events, contact Becky Matney at becky.matney@mdc.mo.gov.

