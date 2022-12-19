MDC invites youth hunters to a free mentored rabbit hunt Jan. 14 at Prairie Fork CA

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites youth ages 11 to 15 to participate in a free mentored rabbit hunt at Prairie Fork Conservation Area (CA) Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The hunters will learn about hunting safety, regulations, rabbit biology, management practices, hunting dogs, and hunting tactics before having the opportunity to participate in a hunt of their own.

“Missouri has a proud history of quality rabbit hunting,” said MDC Conservation Educator Ethan Regan. “We are excited to offer this opportunity to young people who want to try rabbit hunting for the first time and to those who might not otherwise have the opportunity.”

Space for this event is limited, and participants must register on-line at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xd by Jan. 6. Participants will also be required to attend a pre-hunt orientation the morning of the event at 10 a.m. which will include practicing shotgun shooting skills.

For more information contact, Ethan Regan at ethan.regan@mdc.mo.gov or at (573) 522-4115, ext. 2866. Prairie Fork CA is located in Callaway County near Williamsburg.