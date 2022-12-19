EXPANSIA, Leading Digital Transformation GovCon, Awarded Air Force IDIQ for Innovating Multi-Domain Systems Approach
EXPANSIA, Leading Digital Transformation GovCon, Awarded Air Force IDIQ for Innovating Multi-Domain Systems Approach
EXPANSIA is laser-focused on developing solutions and enhancing the Air Force capabilities through bold innovation in the Air, Space, and Cyber, and all domains”NASHUA, NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EXPANSIA, a leading consulting firm that helps the Government integrate, accelerate, and dominate digital transformation from strategy development through operational sustainment in all domains, has announced it was awarded an up-to $900,000,000 ceiling, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for developing innovative approaches that bring multi-domain systems (Air, Space, and Cyber) capabilities to enable rapid prototyping, and test and capability transition. The location of work performance will be determined at the contract direct order level and is expected to be completed in December 2032. The IDIQ award resulted from a full and open competition conducted by Air Force Life Cycle Management, Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio, the contracting activity.
— Adam “AJ” Jarnagin, EXPANSIA’s Chief Executive Officer & Founding Partner
The new award comes on the heels of another EXPANSIA multi-million-dollar contract for developing the prototype for the AGORA Digital Marketplace (AGORA) for Advanced Manufacturing (AM). The U.S. Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO) leads the program. Adam “AJ” Jarnagin, EXPANSIA’s Chief Executive Officer & Founding Partner, stated, “We are deeply honored to play a pivotal role in this strategic initiative, which will directly improve USAF mission readiness.” Jarnagin continued, “We are laser-focused on developing solutions and enhancing the Air Force capabilities through bold innovation in the Air, Space, and Cyber, and ultimately all domains in an integrated, Joint strategy with the other DoD services like the Army and the Navy, and the U.S. Marine Corps.”
About EXPANSIA:
EXPANSIA is a leading consulting firm that helps the Government integrate, accelerate, and dominate digital transformation that is leaner, faster, and more efficient, from strategy to operational sustainment in all domains. With proven expertise and real-world experience, EXPANSIA delivers high-impact Cloud, Enterprise IT, and Advanced Manufacturing solutions. As a proud VA Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), CMMI-SVC-3, and an ISO 9001 and 27001 Appraised company, EXPANSIA experienced staff includes fluent technical personnel with advanced engineering degrees and subject-matter expertise from the military, defense, and aerospace communities. EXPANSIA’s representative client base includes modernizing systems for the United States Air Force, the National Space Defense Center, the United States Space Force, United States Navy, and the Federal Aviation Administration. For more information, visit https://expansiagroup.com/.
Gal S Borenstein
Borenstein Group
+1 703-385-8178
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn