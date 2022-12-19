Posted on: December 19, 2022

Iowa’s new driver safety campaign encourages you to look beyond yourself to make safer driving decisions

AMES, Iowa – Dec. 19, 2022 – When you’re behind the wheel on Iowa’s roads, you make decisions that impact you and those who share the road with you. The reasons to make safe driving decisions are the basis of the Iowa Department of Transportation’s new public safety campaign, What Drives You.

Deciding to drive too fast, not wearing your seatbelt, using your phone when you’re driving, or getting behind the wheel after you’ve had a few drinks can have devastating impacts not only on you but for your friends and family, as well as fellow travelers and their loved ones.

So far in 2022, 331 people have died in traffic crashes on Iowa’s highways. The vast majority of these deaths were caused by a driver who made one or more bad decisions that led to the gut-wrenching news no family member or friend wants to receive.

We feel strongly that changing the way we talk to people about safe driving can help them understand their role in getting everyone safely to their destinations. The What Drives You campaign will use social media, overhead message signs, events, and other outreach efforts to help you understand why safe driving decisions matter to you and those you care about.

Here’s how you can connect with What Drives You.

The What Drives You campaign replaces the previous Zero Fatalities campaign. After speaking with audiences, we found that messaging focusing on loved ones resonated more with Iowans and may have a greater impact on changing unsafe driving behaviors. This program focuses on:

Wearing your seat belt no matter where you sit in a vehicle

Avoiding aggressive driving such as speeding, running red lights, etc.

Driving sober

Eliminating distractions while driving

Please join us in making Iowa’s roads safer for everyone.

#

Contact: Andrea Henry at andrea.henry@iowadot.us or 515-203-1734